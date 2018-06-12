Praetorian Digital and the PoliceOne Academy named finalist for 2018 CODiE Awards

Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, announced today that it has been named a finalist for the 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards, the premier awards for the software and information industries.

Praetorian Digital was recognized for its PoliceOne Academy LMS Platform in the Best Corporate/Workplace Learning Management Solution category, which “recognizes the best platform, service or provider that supports the efforts of organizations (business, government, academia) to educate employees about specific knowledge that aids in the successful execution of an employee’s job.”

The PoliceOne Academy LMS Platform is a SaaS-based education and records management product focused on the law enforcement market. Accredited in 38 states, the PoliceOne Academy offers more than 350 hours of training content and delivers training to more than 100,000 officers.

Praetorian Digital also operates Academy LMS Platforms in several other public safety and local government markets, which combined provide training for more than 2,000 agencies and departments.

“PoliceOne Academy was built from the ground-up to meet the unique training and learning management needs of local law enforcement agencies,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital. “We are honored to be named a finalist by SIAA. The recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and to Praetorian Digital’s commitment to educate and advance law enforcement to keep our communities safe and secure.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. The PoliceOne Academy LMS Platform was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 39 education technology categories.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco on June 13.

ABOUT PRAETORIAN DIGITAL

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities

ABOUT POLICEONE ACADEMY

PoliceOne.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, launched the PoliceOne Academy in 2011 to help departments more efficiently and cost-effective deliver training that helps them better protect their communities. With 200 courses and over 1,000 short format training videos available, PoliceOne Academy gives departments and officers instant access to training across all devices that advances officers’ performance and helps keep them safer on the streets. Built specifically for law enforcement, PoliceOne Academy offers a robust learning management and reporting system that meets compliance and tracking needs and is accepted for continuing education in 38 states. To learn more about PoliceOne Academy, visit www.PoliceOneAcademy.com or call (866) 941-4090.