PDSI Welcomes First Quarter TeleStaff™ Law Enforcement Clients

Irvine, CA.–PDSI, a leading provider of public safety software solutions, is pleased to announce the following new first quarter TeleStaff clients: Las Vegas Detention and Enforcement, NV, Santa Rosa Police, CA, USC Police, CA, Kirkland Police, WA, Birmingham Police, AL, Springfield Police, MA, Trenton Police and Communications, NJ, and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Washington D.C. Leveraging the most advanced scheduling and notification technology available to the Law Enforcement and Corrections markets, TeleStaff optimizes the scheduling, communication and deployment of employees resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, and compliance with union rules, labor laws and other agency policies. TeleStaff is used by over 400 public safety departments across North America.

PDSI is a leading provider of sophisticated workforce automation solutions for public safety agencies, large municipalities, healthcare services, hospitality organizations and commercial entities throughout North America. PDSI products seamlessly integrate leading edge technologies necessary to automate daily processes such as scheduling and staff management for shifts, events or appointments resulting in value-added solutions and offering increased productivity among human resources. TeleStaff™ provides public safety agencies a scheduling and notification solution capable of managing complex rules, work codes and shifts.