Stabilize your Pulsar units for remote viewing with the new C-Clamp Mount

MANSFIELD, TX — Mount your Pulsar Helion or Digiforce monocular with the new Pulsar C-Clamp Mount (PL79154)! The Pulsar C-Clamp is a valuable addition to any law enforcement department or hunt, enabling your monocular to remain stable.

The Pulsar C-Clamp is designed to serve Pulsar optics equipped with a 1/4” tripod mount. The C-Clamp features a pivoting ball head that allows the unit to be adjusted, aim the monocular with ease. This allows you to use your device with ease and hands free. Use the StreamVision app to observe, spot from blinds, or for security purposes while having your monocular mounted on the Pulsar C-Clamp.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Pulsar® products.

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please email mediarelations@pulsarnv.com or call 817-225-0310.