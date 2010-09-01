Entries Sought for 2010 MACP Awards

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) is seeking applications for the 2010 Awards for Excellence in Traffic Safety to recognize and reward the best overall traffic safety programs in the state.

Up to $75,000 in grants will be awarded to be used for the purchase of equipment or overtime for traffic enforcement through the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). AAA Michigan will present each finalist agency with a personalized plaque.

Last year, sixteen winning law enforcement agencies used their grant funding to lease motorcycles and purchase equipment such as radars, flashlights, a trailer to store and haul accident investigation supplies, PBT’s, license readers, a radar trailer, in-car cameras; and to schedule overtime traffic enforcement patrols.

The requirements for the Awards for Excellence in Traffic Safety have been expanded beyond drunk driving, speed, and seat belts to include all traffic safety programs. To be considered for an award, law enforcement agencies must submit an application that documents their agency’s efforts and effectiveness in conducting traffic safety programs.

The application must describe in detail the problem, partnerships established, solution(s) implemented, and the impact. Applications can be downloaded at www.michiganpolicechiefs.org.

Entries should be mailed to MACP, 2010 TS Awards, 2133 University Park Drive, Suite 200, Okemos, MI 48864-3375 and must be received by Friday, December 17.

For more information, contact Jamie Foster at (517) 349-9420.