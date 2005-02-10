Advanced Interactive Systems Offers Force Options Training Using TASER® Technology

For Immediate Release

First Simulator to Offer Full Range of Non-lethal Weapons

SEATTLE – Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (www.ais-sim.com) is the first company to offer a full spectrum of non-lethal weapons in its PRISim™ training simulators, including TASER® M26 and X26. The PRISim 4.3 training simulator offers tools for all TASER conducted energy weapons, as well as PepperBall™, bean bag (shotgun), multiple OC, and flashlights.

“It is encouraging that TASER technology has become a recognized use of force option in that it is included on comprehensive and advanced training systems such as the one being offered by AIS,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc.

AIS developed the first interactive training simulator to offer multiple non-lethal capabilities. It provides a tool for agencies to train on a full range of firearms and equipment in the use-of-force continuum. The new system features multiple “less lethal” weapons options.

“This full range of non-lethal weapons takes training to a new level,” says Tim May, CEO of Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. “This will save lives by giving trainees the ability to train with all their equipment in real-life scenarios.”

The PRISim™ judgment training simulator, featuring lethal and less-lethal weaponry, will be exclusively featured for training during two separate events: the Mock Prison Riots at Moundsville, West Virginia May 2-5 and the INIA - International Narcotics Interdiction Association show in San Diego, May 23-26.

AIS has shipped its PRISim less-lethal simulators to law enforcement customers throughout the United States and Canada.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, explosive) hazard response tasks. NASS, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides counterterrorism and security planning. AIS is a privately owned company headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices in Washington D.C.; McLean, Virginia; Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.