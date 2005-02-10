Mock Prison Riot Features Advanced Interactive Systems PRISim Simulator

For Immediate Release

SEATTLE – May 2, 2004 – Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (www.ais-sim.com) is exclusively providing the training simulator at a national Mock Prison Riot exercise being held this week in West Virginia, May 2-5, 2004.

Teams of corrections officers from across the U.S. will be joined by dozens of corrections and law enforcement technologists at the eighth annual OLETC Mock Prison Riot™.

The AIS PRISim Less-Lethal training simulator will be tested by teams during the skills competition. AIS operates a computerized simulator, featuring a full range of non-lethal weapons, that allows officers to participate in criminal scenarios involving firearms, without using live ammunition. The scenarios branch in response to how the officer reacts.

“The mock riot is unique in its ability to provide direct training for officers while giving them exposure to the latest technological advances,” says Tim May, President and CEO, Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. “Officers can make real-life decisions and get immediate feedback,” he said.

The riot includes three days of intense scenarios and product testing at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville. It will be conducted in conjunction with the National Corrections and Law Enforcement Training and Technology Center (NCLETTC) and the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

The mock riot is a showcase for emerging technologies, allowing vendors to introduce pertinent and life-saving technologies to corrections personnel. Ultimately, through exhibition and demonstration, the event determines the effectiveness of the technologies by placing them in realistic situations, while offering corrections personnel from all over the country and around the world the opportunity to test the devices, and provide feedback.

“The OLETC Mock Prison Riot™ provides corrections and law enforcement officers a unique opportunity to see and test the latest technology available to them,” said Diane Quinn, OLETC corrections technology agent.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, explosive) hazard response tasks. NASS, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides counterterrorism and security planning. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Washington D.C.; McLean, Virginia; Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.