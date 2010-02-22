VLEOA Concludes its First Conference With Success

The Volunteer Law Enforcement Officer Alliance (VLEOA) concluded its first conference, the 2010 International Reserve Law Enforcement Training Conference today. The three day event hosted volunteer law enforcement officers from across the United States as well as officers from Canada and the Caribbean. It is estimated that just under 100 law enforcement officers were present.

The training conference was held at the facilities of the Law Enforcement Training Academy at the South Florida Community College located in Avon Park, Florida.

There was a broad array of class topics offered to attendees including: RESPONDING TO METH LABS, TACTICAL VISION, RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BOMB RECOGNITION & RESPONSE, and RISKS TO OFFICER SAFETY FROM TECHNOLOGY are just a few of the many issues covered at this comprehensive training experience.

Well known and well qualified subject matter experts brought their talents to bear in the presentation of this life-saving material. Attendees were given the opportunity to learn from professionals like Special Agent Shane Pollard, Sheriff Ken Katsaris (ret), Capt. Brendan Ball Florida State Fire Marshall, Sgt. Tom Ogden, Ft. Lauderdale PD (ret), and many others.

Additionally, attendees were given many opportunities during the three day event to network and learn from one another. “The value of learning how others are meeting the needs in their communities and agencies cannot be overstated,” according to VLEOA president David Rayburn.

Internationally known vendors of various law enforcement equipment were also present to show and demonstrate their gear. Among them were representatives of gun manufacturer Sig Sauer and Point Bank Body Armor. A representative of the Florida Police Benevolent Association was on hand to answer questions and provide guidance.

On Sunday, there was an in-depth round table discussion for those who lead and manage volunteer units in their agencies. “Learning how other agencies recruit new officers made the entire trip worthwhile,” according to Sgt. Harvey Morse of the Holly Hill, FL Police Department.

The VLEOA held the training conference because it is in keeping with the organization’s primary mission of providing training to its members. In many agencies, volunteer officers do not have access to the same training opportunities as their career/paid counterparts. The result is a training gap that can have catastrophic results. Rayburn added, “The VLEOA was created because there was a need by many volunteer officers across the country to receive training in critical areas of police work.” The VLEOA has created a system for seeking input from their members about ongoing training needs. “The world is changing rapidly, and in order to be safe and effective all law enforcement officers need to keep their training current,” said Rayburn, adding that “… organizations for volunteers need to focus on what is really important to the cop on the street. The VLEOA has responded to that need.”

The VLEOA was formed by a dedicated group of volunteers with extensive law enforcement experience. The VLEOA is a non-profit organization that is chartered in Florida. It seeks to serve members throughout the international community, currently having a membership roster that approaches 1,000 officers.

In addition to Rayburn, there is an advisory board comprised of twelve individuals that guides the organization. “Our board takes a very active role in the planning and executing of VLEOA events. It is with that broad representation that we will maintain our focus on serving the membership.”

VLEOA provides insurance coverage to its members so that they have coverage when they are performing their duties as volunteer law enforcement officers, both on and off duty. In addition to training, the VLEOA also operates in a support role to agencies that operate – or want to create – a volunteer unit.

For more information, media contacts can be directed to David Rayburn, President at (888) 746-8869 or via the web site of the alliance www.vleoa.org.