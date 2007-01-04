Hartford Police Department Purchases 40 ICOP Model 20/20 Units

Orders Received During Final Week of December Push Expected Fourth Quarter Revenues to Over $2.8 Million

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industryleading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the City of Hartford, the Capital of Connecticut, has purchased 40 ICOP Model 20/20 units for immediate deployment in its fleet of Hartford Police Department marked patrol cars.

Sergeant Andrew Jaffee, Information Technology Manager of the Hartford Police Department, stated, “Our decision to go with ICOP was heavily influenced by the competitive price of the solution, as well as the many favorable customer references and product testimonials we reviewed. Further, the outstanding level of attention and service we’ve received from our ICOP sales representative reflected the commitment of the Company to secure this purchase.”

“However, it was the design and many features of the ICOP Model 20/20 solution that ultimately sealed the deal,” added Sgt. Jaffee. “For example, the unique activation system requiring the user to enter a pre-assigned access code, the integration of the dashboard controller with the AM/FM car radio system, the remote activation of the wireless microphone, the inclusion of the backseat camera and the simplicity of installation, represent a short list of the features which compelled our agency to purchase this system. This is not the first in-car video camera system our agency has had. However, we have learned from our previous mistakes and have identified the technologies that make for a robust and dependable solution. As such, we are confident in the ICOP product.”

“The sale to the Hartford Police Department served as a powerful exclamation point to end a very strong and exciting year at ICOP Digital. This 40 unit order, coupled with other unit sales processed during the final week of 2006, has served to increase our revenue expectation for the fourth quarter to over $2.8 million – up from $2.5 million previously reported,” noted Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP.