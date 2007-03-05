Holcomb Police Department Selects ICOP Model 20/20®

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industryleading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Holcomb Police Department in Kansas has selected the ICOP Model 20/20® for deployment in its patrol fleet.

Sergeant Matthew Cole of the Holcomb Police Department stated, “It’s difficult to say which aspect of the ICOP Model 20/20 is the best, but the system’s pre-event recording feature is most certainly among the top ten. Recently, a driver was ticketed for running a stop sign and, as many do, the offender elected to challenge the officer involved in court. However, after the prosecutor shared the video evidence of the incident with the offender, which included the one-minute pre-recording of the violation, he immediately pled guilty, thus sparing our officer from taking valuable time off of patrol to appear in court. Clearly, the ICOP Model 20/20 is helping to keep our officers where they belong – out protecting our community, and, as such, we are very vocal fans of the system.”