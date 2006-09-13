ICOP To Deliver High Speed Live Streaming Surveillance Security Solutions For Law Enforcement

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), an industry leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced plans to deliver high speed live streaming surveillance security solutions for law enforcement as well as the public and private sector industries.

With an objective of enabling the communication of live video images from a police vehicle directly back to an agency’s headquarters, ICOP endeavors to elevate the level of response to any situation - as it is occurring - through the use of Sprint’s Power VisionSM network and its upgraded technology, EV-DO Revision A. ICOP will begin offering a live streaming video solution during the fourth quarter of 2006, in conjunction with the Sprint rollout of EV-DO Revision A technology. In addition, ICOP is developing next generation surveillance products and solutions using these advanced high speed networks.

The ICOP Model 20/20, a product of ICOP Digital, Inc., is leading the digital in-car video revolution. The innovative ICOP Model 20/20 stores nothing in the trunk or under the seat – the system fits in the dash of the vehicle (or console). ICOP’s high quality video images set ICOP apart in the industry. The addition of live streaming video over high speed networks with the ICOP Model 20/20 adds an important new dimension to advancing community security, as video information will now be provided to law enforcement leadership live.

“When evaluating and responding to an emergency or high risk situation, streaming live video images from the field should prove to be invaluable, potentially lifesaving, for law enforcement,” said Wes Hatfield, director of public sector marketing, Sprint. “We are pleased ICOP chose Sprint as its preferred provider, to integrate our high speed wireless technology with their advanced surveillance solutions.”

ICOP and Sprint are also planning to include an audio/visual display, demonstrating ICOP’s streaming video surveillance solutions for law enforcement, in the Sprint Executive Briefing Center at their headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas. The Sprint Executive Briefing Centers are located in six cities across the country, are used for customer briefings, tours and special events and are designed to showcase Sprint’s technology leadership and displays of technologies from Sprint partners.

Dave Owen, ICOP’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “This important relationship leverages both ICOP and Sprint’s respective technological strengths and expertise to meet the growing need to secure communities with highly effective surveillance solutions. We believe that the collaboration of our development teams will translate into enhanced security solutions for our customers.”

Continuing, Owen added, “New products, currently under development at ICOP, will make it possible to stream live video to the ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video system, located in the police vehicle, from ICOP cameras stationed inside of buildings. Representing the cornerstone of our goal to ultimately provide a complete veil of protection over the community, these are important developments, particularly in light of prevailing national security concerns. After all, without local security, we have no national security.”