New Melle Police Department Selects ICOP Model 20/20

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the New Melle Police Department in Missouri has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 for deployment in its patrol fleet.

Commenting on the Department’s choice of the ICOP Model 20/20, Chief Aaron Burkemper stated, “When the time came to install a video surveillance system in our patrol fleet, we knew the national trend was shifting fast from VHS to digital, and that a digital system was definitely the way to go. We were impressed with the ICOP Model 20/20’s feature-rich system, but it was ICOP’s superior customer service that sealed the deal for us. It is by far the best!”

Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP, added, “Because we have long endeavored to distinguish our products and services through quality and excellence in all that we do, it is gratifying that so many ICOP customers acknowledge their appreciation for how ICOP conducts business and delivers mission critical solutions. It is this level of mutual respect and support that has helped to define ICOP as a leader in our industry.”