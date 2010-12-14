Future Lighting Solutions Selected as Feniex Industries Supplier of Choice

MONTREAL, CANADA - Leading light bar manufacturer, Feniex Industries, has named the partnership of Future Lighting Solutions and Phillips Lumileds as its supplier of choice for their Python, Pegasus, and Avatar series of products. Each of these leading edge products are stealth and thin in design and feature industry leading LUXEON Rebel technology.

Together with the help of Future Lighting Solutions, Feniex Industries was quickly able to go from concept, to design, and then production within a two year time period.

“We recognized the potential in their solution and provided Feniex with complete access to our proprietary development tools. Using out Usable Light Tool, we quickly determined which LEDS would be most effective in their solution,” said Anthony Sarakinos, Vice President of Americas Sales for Future Lighting Solutions.

“The modules are SAE certified and emit intense lighting ideal for long range visibility in direct sunlight; a feature lacking in today’s industry,”explained Hamza Deyaf, President of Feniex Industries.

“We believe that the LUXEON brand, which stands for superior quality, reliability and intense brightness is something our customers value and deserve,” says Deyaf. Feniex Industries is one of the only emergency vehicle lighting manufacturers using LUXEON Rebel as a standard in all of its products.



For more information, visit www.feniex.com.