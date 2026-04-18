Ala. city hires recruitment firm to help fill PD ranks

By Scott Turner

al.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville is turning to a marketing firm to help with recruiting police officers.

The City Council approved a more than $122,000 contract with Crimson Recruiting Services LLC, a firm that specializes in helping law enforcement agencies modernize and strengthen recruitment strategies.

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City Administrator John Hamilton said the Huntsville Police Department has about 75 positions to fill but is having trouble filling them.

“We are working hard to fill every academy class,” Hamilton told the Council. “So far we’ve not been successful, not anywhere near that number.”

Hamilton said the department receives hundreds of applications each year to fill a police academy class, which can take about 30 officers. But he said the department has a very selective process.

“Oftentimes, 10 to 20 of that are of the quality and capability we are looking for,” Hamilton said. “It is a tough, tough cut.”

Hamilton said Crimson Recruiting Services has demonstrated success in recruiting the candidates the department hopes to attract, saying not everyone is cut to be a police officer. He said other departments in the state have had success recruiting officers through the firm, particularly singling out Mobile.

The city said the agreement will complement the department’s existing recruitment program by introducing additional tools, strategies and industry best practices – helping the department reach more qualified candidates interested in a career in public safety.

“Law enforcement agencies across the country are competing for a limited pool of qualified candidates,” Police Chief Kirk Giles said. “To stay ahead, we have to be intentional and innovative in how we recruit. This partnership allows us to expand our reach and connect with individuals who are ready to take on the responsibility and expectations that come with serving a community like Huntsville.”

In addition to expanded outreach, Crimson Recruiting will help prepare candidates for success throughout the hiring process and police academy, ensuring they are well-equipped from day one.

Program success will be measured through key benchmarks, including the number of qualified applicants, hires, academy graduates and long-term retention. These metrics will guide ongoing evaluation and refinement of recruitment efforts.

The contract may be extended for two 12-month terms with a 10% increase for each additional year. Hamilton told District 1 City Councilwoman Michelle Watkins the city would only seek an extension if it saw a return on its investment.

The Council must approve the extension of the contract.

District 5 City Councilman John Meredith asked Hamilton if the police department marketed positions nationally. Hamilton said that was the case, noting that the department has recruited good police officers from Chicago, Arizona and California.

But he said, “generally speaking folks aren’t moving across the country for that job.”

Hamilton said, “the real bang for your buck is going to be local, or regional within our state.”

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