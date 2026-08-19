Calif. city announces steps toward re-establishing closed police department

By Jerry Crow

Glenn County Transcript, Calif.

WILLOWS, Calif. — On Friday, the City of Willows announced it was one step closer to rebuilding its long-shuttered police department. The city will now seek approval for several key actions necessary to create the department’s administrative and operational framework at its next meeting on Aug. 25.

Specifically, the Council will consider authorizing staff to pursue certification through the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST); purchase a subscription to Lexipol; approve updated Police Department job classifications and salary schedules; authorize the city manager to recruit and hire a chief of police; and issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and engineering services to design and prepare construction documents for tenant improvements at City Hall to accommodate a new department.

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In July, the city hired Mike Maloney, a part-time law enforcement consultant, to help with this process. City officials said Maloney has worked on job descriptions, policies, ordinances, and a proposed three-year budget for the department.

“With guidance from Mr. Maloney, we are making exciting progress to tackle short- and long-term goals,” said Mayor Evan Hutson. “Short-term, this allows us to work on hiring positions as needed and potentially fill our public safety gap with outside law enforcement agency agreements. Long-term, this sets us up with a solid footprint for the rebuilding of the Willows Police Department .”

According to City Manager Marti Brown, the new chief will help lead the many operations required to restore police services.

“Recruiting and hiring a chief of police will be a critical early step in rebuilding the department,” Brown said. “The chief will help lead and coordinate the many operational activities required to restore local police services, including developing policies and procedures, assisting with POST requirements, overseeing the recruitment and hiring of permanent patrol officers and other department personnel, coordinating potential interim patrol services through neighboring law enforcement agencies, and helping oversee the design and construction of the police department’s facilities at City Hall.”

Earlier this month, the city dropped its lawsuit against Glenn County and is preparing to discuss a temporary contract with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.

“The city council is committed to re-establishing the Willows Police Department as quickly as possible to ensure that our citizens receive the law enforcement services that they need, expect, and deserve,” Councilman Gary Hansen noted of the recent moves.

As for what the next developments mean, POST participation will establish the Willows Police Department within California’s statewide system of peace officer selection, training, certification, and professional standards. A Lexipol subscription will further support the department’s development by providing California -specific law enforcement policies, training resources, and risk-management tools.

Because Willows hasn’t had its own officers since 2017, the city must also update its police department job classifications and salary schedules to reflect current organizational needs, responsibilities, and the contemporary employment market.

The City must also address the physical space needed to support a modern department. The area of City Hall formerly occupied by the department is no longer sufficient to accommodate the operational, security, evidence-handling, technology, accessibility, and other requirements associated with establishing a law enforcement facility under current standards. Architectural and engineering services will allow the city to evaluate these requirements and develop plans for the tenant improvements needed to provide an appropriate, functional space.

© 2026 the Glenn County Transcript (Willows, Calif.). Visit www.appeal-democrat.com.

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