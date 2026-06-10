Mich. sheriff credits recruitment strategy for expanded academy class

Aileen Wingblad

The Oakland Press, Sterling Heights, Mich.

OAKLAND, Mich. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed 25 new patrol deputies who recently graduated from the Oakland Police Academy’s 18-week training program.

Deputy Tyler Sweers told The Oakland Press this latest graduating class is “considerably larger” than the department’s recent historical average of sponsoring eight to 10 candidates per academy class over the past three years, and credits a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract “highly-qualified candidates.”

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The academy’s training program includes instruction in criminal law, patrol procedures, defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, emergency vehicle operations, crisis intervention, report writing and other critical law enforcement disciplines.

“This day marks the beginning of an extraordinary career of service for these 25 new deputies,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard stated following their May 29 graduation. “Graduation is a significant accomplishment, but it is also just the first step. Each of these men and women has demonstrated the dedication, discipline, and commitment necessary to earn the privilege of wearing this badge and serving our community. At a time when recruiting and retaining quality law enforcement professionals remains a challenge across the nation, we are especially proud to welcome these outstanding individuals to our team.

“The residents of Oakland County are gaining 25 well-trained, highly motivated deputies who have chosen a career of service to others. I congratulate them, thank their families for the support and sacrifices that helped them reach this day, and look forward to watching them make a positive difference in the communities they will serve.”

The new deputies are now assigned to the Field Training Officer program of the Homeland Security, Wellness and Professional Development Division, where their pay is funded through the sheriff’s general fund budget. This training offers hands-on instruction and mentorship while working in communities throughout the county. Upon completing that training, they will be assigned to patrol duties throughout the 12 cities and townships that have law enforcement service contracts with the sheriff’s office.

Sweers said more than 150 employees have been hired by the sheriff’s office over the past year, which is also “significantly greater than our historical average.” And while the department has not yet achieved full staffing levels, “our recruitment pipeline remains strong, and we are optimistic that continued efforts will bring us to or near full staffing in the foreseeable future.”

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