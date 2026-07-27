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Iowa officer stabbed in face, suspect fatally shot after vehicle pursuit

The Jefferson Police officer shot the suspect as he got out of his vehicle and ran at him with a knife; the suspect then stabbed the officer in the face

July 27, 2026 11:59 AM • 
Joanna Putman

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A late-night traffic stop culminated in an officer-involved shooting after the suspect stabbed an officer in the face, KCCI reported.

The Iowa Department of Criminal investigation stated that the driver refused to stop for a Jefferson Police officer on July 26, prompting a pursuit. Greene County Sheriff’s deputies then responded to aid in the pursuit.

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While fleeing, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch, KCCI reported. The driver then got out of the vehicle and moved toward the officer while armed with a knife.

The Jefferson officer then fired shots at the driver, wounding him. However, the suspect continued forward and stabbed the officer in the face.

The suspect was later pronounced dead, despite lifesaving measures rendered at the scene. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

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Officer Safety Pursuit Traffic Stop
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com