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From helping kids to mentoring rookies: What still inspires officers most

Officers reflected on the moments, people and experiences that continue to give their work meaning

May 18, 2026 01:46 PM
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Police work can be challenging, but many officers say certain moments still remind them why they chose the profession in the first place. Members of the Police1 Facebook community recently shared the experiences that continue to make them proud of the job — from helping children and mentoring younger officers to seeing lives changed for the better. Their responses highlighted the personal connections, teamwork and lasting impact that often stay with officers long after a shift ends.

Helping children and families

For many officers, interactions with children remain some of the most meaningful and rewarding parts of the job.

“Kids. Calls with kids, events with kids, kids saying hi, kids asking for stickers. Helping kids. Saving kids. Being there for kids. Kids.”

“I was a School Resource Officer for 13 years. I still have former students come up to me and thank me for being a positive influence on their lives.”

“Getting drunks off the road. Might have saved a family.”

Seeing lives change for the better

Some officers said the greatest reward comes from seeing people overcome difficult circumstances and move forward in life.

“When I run into someone who has gotten better from addiction and is doing better in life.”

“The lives I touched and made better, the lives saved, and all the thank yous over the years.”

“When someone tells me that they feel seen and heard. That they can tell I truly care.”

Mentoring the next generation

Training and guiding younger officers was another source of pride shared by several respondents.

“I have trained multiple generations of officers who have been successful enough to come full circle and help me train the newest recruits.”

“Seeing the rookies that you had as an FTO promote and become great leaders and supervisors.”

Community and camaraderie

Other responses focused on the relationships built both inside and outside the department.

“People knowing me by name and not afraid to approach me.”

“Being part of a great team.”

Keeping a sense of humor

Even in a serious profession, a little humor still made the list.

“The discount at Applebee’s.”

What part of police work do you believe has the greatest long-term impact on officers?



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