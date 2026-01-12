Why improv might be policing’s most overlooked communication skill

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

Every officer remembers that first call where nothing went according to plan. Voices raised, emotions running hot and no checklist that fully fits the moment. Policing demands more than memorized scripts and policy citations. It requires presence, awareness and the ability to read a room in real time. On this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, we explore why those human skills matter more than ever and how officers can develop them without sacrificing professionalism or safety.

Jim Dudley is joined by Sergeant Alex Mann of the Norfolk County (Mass.) Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts, author of “The Law of Improv for First Responders.” With nearly three decades in corrections and more than a decade performing improv and stand-up comedy, Mann has developed a training approach that blends improv principles with real-world law enforcement communication. His work focuses on presence, adaptability and intentional action, helping officers navigate high-stress encounters, mental health crises and everyday conflicts with greater confidence and control.

Connect with Alex Mann.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

Tune in to hear



How improv training helps officers read body language, manage tone and stay present under pressure

When humor can defuse tension and when it can backfire, plus how to know the difference

Why policy and procedure aren’t always enough and where adaptive communication fills the gap

How presence, not rank or volume, often determines whether an encounter escalates or resolves peacefully

Rate and review the Policing Matters podcast

Enjoying the show? Please take a moment to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Contact the Policing Matters team at policingmatters@police1.com to share ideas, suggestions and feedback.