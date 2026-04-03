N.H. trooper serving in governor’s detail pulls ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor from fiery crash

By Mike Grimala

masslive.com

BEDFORD, N.H. — The person who was rescued from a flaming car after crashing into a toll booth in New Hampshire on Tuesday is a voice actor on a popular television show.

Eugene Mirman, a 51-year-old Massachusetts resident who is widely known as the voice of Gene Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” was driving an electric car that crashed into a toll booth on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

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Another vehicle carrying New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte came upon the crash, and a state trooper assigned to her security detail observed Mirman was still inside the flaming car.

The trooper pulled Mirman through the car window and Ayotte was among those who provided assistance at the scene, according to state police. Mirman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mirman was born in Russia and grew up in Massachusetts. The stand-up comedian has voiced Gene Belcher for all 16 seasons of “Bob’s Burgers.”

Mirman’s agent, Jay Gassner, released a statement confirming his involvement in the crash.

“Eugene was in a very scary car accident. He wants to thank the bystanders, state police, first responders and hospital staff who saved him. He is grateful to be on the mend. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Eugene and his family as he focuses on recovering from his injuries,” the statement read.

No charges have been filed against Mirman, according to state police. The crash is being investigated.

Ayotte posted on Twitter about the incident, wishing for Mirman’s recovery.

“I want to thank the Trooper on my security detail and the bystanders who stepped up to help at the scene of the crash for their brave lifesaving efforts today,” the post reads. “Joe and I are praying for the full recovery of the driver who was injured today.”

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