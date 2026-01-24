REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Search and Rescue

Watch: Deputy on Fla. sheriff’s office dive team rescues driver from half-submerged vehicle

Deputy Juliana Tenaglia learned while en route to the scene that the driver was unable to swim; when she arrived, she donned fins and rescued the driver

January 24, 2026 08:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman

TAMARAC, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing a deputy’s rescue of a man trapped in a partially submerged vehicle.

Footage shows Deputy Juliana Tenaglia arriving at the scene after a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had driven into a canal. She found the driver clinging to the vehicle, which was about halfway submerged.

“On the way here, they said that he didn’t know how to swim,” Tenaglia said in the video.

Tenaglia, a member of the BSO dive team, donned fins and a rescue device and went into the water to save the driver.

“I’ve gotten the best training here,” Tenaglia said. “Because of all that training, I had the confidence to do what I had to do.”

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com