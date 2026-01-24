Watch: Deputy on Fla. sheriff’s office dive team rescues driver from half-submerged vehicle
Deputy Juliana Tenaglia learned while en route to the scene that the driver was unable to swim; when she arrived, she donned fins and rescued the driver
TAMARAC, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing a deputy’s rescue of a man trapped in a partially submerged vehicle.
Footage shows Deputy Juliana Tenaglia arriving at the scene after a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had driven into a canal. She found the driver clinging to the vehicle, which was about halfway submerged.
“On the way here, they said that he didn’t know how to swim,” Tenaglia said in the video.
Tenaglia, a member of the BSO dive team, donned fins and a rescue device and went into the water to save the driver.
“I’ve gotten the best training here,” Tenaglia said. “Because of all that training, I had the confidence to do what I had to do.”
Trending
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
NYPD
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
Company News
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most