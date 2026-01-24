Watch: Deputy on Fla. sheriff’s office dive team rescues driver from half-submerged vehicle

TAMARAC, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing a deputy’s rescue of a man trapped in a partially submerged vehicle.

Footage shows Deputy Juliana Tenaglia arriving at the scene after a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had driven into a canal. She found the driver clinging to the vehicle, which was about halfway submerged.

“On the way here, they said that he didn’t know how to swim,” Tenaglia said in the video.

Tenaglia, a member of the BSO dive team, donned fins and a rescue device and went into the water to save the driver.

“I’ve gotten the best training here,” Tenaglia said. “Because of all that training, I had the confidence to do what I had to do.”