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Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events

‘We’ve got your back': L.A. officials address drone security ahead of World Cup

FBI and LASD leaders said flight restrictions would be in place above all World Cup venues and that teams will be deployed to identify drones and bring them down

June 01, 2026 05:08 PM
WCup Venues Stadium Los Angeles Soccer

Fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage stands outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

By Nathaniel Percy
Los Angeles Daily News

LOS ANGELES — While law enforcement officials said they were unified in their approach to combating crime during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that begins this month in Los Angeles, one topic jumped out as a security concern — drones.

Outlying some of the plans for security during the weeks-long event at a Monday morning, June 1, press conference in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said flight restrictions would be in place above all World Cup venues and that teams will be deployed to identify drones and bring them down.

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Patrick Grandy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said violators could face fines upward of $100,000, confiscation of the drone and “significant” federal charges.

“Unsafe or improper use of a drone … poses potentially deadly hazards to aircraft and individuals on the ground,” Grandy said.

Any takedowns, he said, would be accomplished away from crowds. He declined to say how drones flying in restricted zones would be disabled.

He encouraged drone pilots to check for active air restrictions before flying their devices during the World Cup.

Grandy also warned that major events such as the World Cup could be a “magnet for human trafficking,” and asked the public to be alert and if seeing someone who appears to be controlled or is showing signs of abuse to call authorities.

“We will work hand-in-hand with our partners here today to ensure the safety of Angelenos, but also the teams and the legions of visitors who will attend the FIFA games,” Grandy said. “We’re continuously training in preparation for emergencies and working behind the scenes at special events so you can enjoy yourself and feel safe.”

Officials were also focusing on deterring counterfeit-ticket sellers, drunk driving, fights and hate crimes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said law enforcement officials have been training for well over a year in crowd control and counterterrorism tactics, with some doing so in other countries, in preparation for the World Cup. The tournament is set to begin on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood when the U.S. faces Paraguay.

“To our residents, we’ve got your back,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. “We’re going to make sure that we keep the streets and venues of Los Angeles (County ) safe for you.”

Asked whether ICE may be present at World Cup events, Luna said that while federal agents would be on duty, the local head of the Department of Homeland Security told his department that there will be no immigration enforcement at the games.

“If that starts occurring, we’re going to have a whole host of problems,” Luna said.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams playing 104 matches in 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

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