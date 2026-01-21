2026 SHOT Show Day 1: Patrol-ready gear that caught our eye

For me, SHOT Show is like turning a kid loose in a giant candy store. Willy Wonka would describe it as, “Gliding through this scrumdiddlyumptious wonderland feels like a golden ticket of pure imagination!” To be certain, when I walk through the aisles of the 2026 SHOT Show, my eyes are “prodigiously wide at the sight of such splendiferous sweets.”

Everywhere I turn, there’s something catching my attention. Body armor, uniforms, backpacks, medical packs, patrol rifles, low-power variable optics (LPVOs), holsters and boots. Here’s a rundown of my wonderfultastic day being flabbergasted by the eye candy on the exhibition floor.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

The day started with a few new additions to the product line at 5.11. The first thing catching my eye was a non-tactical looking backpack called the LVC12. This covert backpack is a perfect fit for when you don’t want to look like “Tactical Teddy.” If you’re working as a criminal detective, this pack is perfect for you. It has a dedicated compartment for your laptop and a clean, professional look. Hidden concealed carry compartments and touches like a back panel with flex cuff channels help keep you ready for anything.

On the uniform side of things, 5.11 has expanded its line of exceptional V.XI XTU tactical uniforms. Boots, pants, shirts, base layers and plate carriers are now offered delivering the comfort and protection you need. Laser cut MOLLE, breathable shoulder straps, modularity, and mobility are featured in the V.XI line of gear making it suitable for a wide range of operations.

Are you looking for a premium patrol rifle with the best warranty in the business? Sons of Liberty build rifles the right way and offer something no one else does: a true unlimited warranty. If you shoot a rifle enough, you will wear through parts like bolts and gas rings. These are normal wear and tear items. Even so, Sons of Liberty will replace those for you as part of their unlimited warranty.

But wait, there’s more! If a Sons of Liberty rifle is seized as evidence following use in the line of duty or in self-defense, they will provide an equivalent replacement rifle until the original is returned. Do they stand behind their products? No one else has a Critical Use Replacement Program. Check out their M4 L89 and M4 EXO3 rifles or their new top-of-the-line MK1 rifles.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are familiar with Lowa Boots. Lowa makes some of the best hiking, hunting and mountaineering boots in the world. I’ve been wearing the Lowa Zephyr Mk II on the range while teaching for the past year, and it’s the most comfortable and stable boot I’ve ever worn. A great boot, no doubt, but it doesn’t have a polishable leather outer that would be suitable for uniform duty use. However, the new Zicon solves this problem. Waterproof, exceptional traction, a comfortable upper and lightweight, the Zicon brings a first-class boot to uniform assignments. The features that make their hiking and tactical boots so good are now ready for the street.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

First Tactical identified an ongoing problem facing pregnant female officers in law enforcement. Once an officer reaches a certain stage of pregnancy, standard uniforms no longer fit. First Tactical now offers maternity uniforms that match its standard uniform line. Uniform pants with cargo pockets feature expandable waistbands and stretch panels, while uniform shirts include elastic panels designed to accommodate a growing baby bump, allowing pregnant officers to remain in uniform and continue working operational assignments.

Another item that caught my eye is the new First Tactical Jump Bag. It’s a modular medical bag designed with attention to detail. Easy to carry and quick to open, the bag features large, easy-to-view compartments that keep medical gear organized and accessible. Whether used as a range medical bag or to carry a first aid kit on patrol, the Jump Bag keeps critical equipment organized and ready to deploy.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

I’ve been running EOTech optics for more than 20 years, and the company’s lineup of holographic weapon sights (HWS) has long set the standard. This year, EOTech added a new option to the HWS family: the EXPS3 HD. For the first time, the EXPS3 HD features an all-aluminum housing for increased durability, along with auto-brightness technology, an integrated quick-detach mount and shake-awake to preserve battery life. This optic will be riding atop one of my patrol rifles as soon as I can get my hands on it.

LPVOs continue to gain popularity in law enforcement, and EOTech’s Vudu optics remain a premium choice. Last year, EOTech introduced the Vudu 4-12 FFP riflescope, a first focal plane optic where the reticle scales with magnification. Now, EOTech offers a second focal plane option for those who prefer a constant reticle size. The new Vudu 3-9 SFP delivers the same lightweight, compact and durable design as the 4-12 FFP, but with a second focal plane reticle. A solid addition to the lineup.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Alien Gear makes some of the best duty holsters on the market and has expanded its lineup to support both on- and off-duty carry. With the wide range of pistol and weapon-light combinations in use today, finding the right holster can be challenging, but Alien Gear offers options that cover the full spectrum of assignments. Officers can move from the street with a Level III duty holster to administrative roles where a Level II option may be more appropriate. When off duty, the same pistol and light combination can transition into the Level I Photon holster for deep concealment or more discreet carry.

Point Blank has introduced a new rifle plate option designed for everyday wear. The Paraclete Delta-IC is NIJ .06 Level III compliant when used in conjunction with AXBIIIA and AXIIIA-1 soft armor. The Delta-IC hard armor plate can defeat Level III rifle threats when worn with standard soft body armor. Lightweight and thin, it offers increased ballistic protection without adding excessive bulk, making it suitable for daily use. The Delta-IC is available in two shapes — full-size and shooter’s cut — to meet individual needs for fit and function.

The P2P Secure 68P is a less-lethal pistol designed for immediate deployment. It is carried ready for duty, eliminating the need for additional preparation before use. The 68P can deploy a variety of .68 caliber munitions, including pepper rounds, hard rubber projectiles and inert powder rounds for training. These are accurate beyond 25 yards with velocities around 350 fps. Ouch! These will get someone’s attention. The CO2 cartridges aren’t punctured until the trigger is pressed, keeping the gas pressure in the optimum range until it’s fired. This is a vast improvement over other gas systems deploying less-lethal munitions.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

I could keep going on about the cool products I saw on the first day of the 2026 SHOT Show, but I’ll save some of it for day 2. Check back tomorrow for more great stuff to help make your job better and training more effective.