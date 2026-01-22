REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
2026 SHOT Show Day 2: Solving common lights, optics and gear problems

From carry knives and suppressor support to weapon lights, pistol optics and vehicle storage, day two coverage highlighted practical solutions officers can actually use

January 22, 2026 
Todd Fletcher
Nightstick’s new TCM-10-T was designed specifically for police, with input from holster manufacturers to ensure compatibility.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Today was the last day of my coverage from the 2026 SHOT Show. The final day of SHOT Show is always bittersweet. On the one hand, I miss home, and I’m exhausted by the crowds and enormous size of SHOT Show. On the other hand, there are people I see once a year, and my last day covering the floor is the final opportunity to catch up and say goodbye.

Compared to Day 1, I slowed down to absorb more of the atmosphere, took a little more time to visit exhibitors, and tried to enjoy the experience instead of rushing from one place to another. I didn’t cover as much ground as Day 1, but I found some solutions to your lights, optics, storage and gear problems.

Spyderco: A lightweight knife that works every day

This year, Spyderco is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Spyderco pioneered some of the common features you expect to see in a carry knife. Features like the pocket clip, serrated edges and one-handed opening capabilities are innovations that changed the knife industry forever.

I’ve long been impressed with the knives from Spyderco. They are easy to open, highly functional and the attention to detail makes them workhorse dependable. The ParaMilitary 2 is a legendary Spyderco knife, but the new lightweight version brings an injection molded handle that is lighter and easier to carry all day, every day. It’s available with a plain or serrated edge and in multiple colors including black, gray and brown.

Spyderco knives.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Silencer Shop: Simplifying the suppressor process

If you’ve bought a suppressor, you know the paperwork can be confusing. Silencer Shop to the rescue. Instead of getting lost in a black hole of forms, Silencer Shop has worked to make the process easier and less frustrating. In 2016, they rolled out fingerprint kiosks, followed a year later by the Single Shot Trust to further simplify the NFA trust process. In 2022, they integrated the ATF eForm 4 into their system, helping speed up processing times. Today, Silencer Shop is the nation’s largest suppressor distributor, with more than 6,000 affiliated dealers.

There are a lot of suppressor manufacturers on the market. Some make exceptional products, and some seem to think that having the latest 3D printer is all it takes to build a safe and effective suppressor. With so many options, figuring out what’s right for your needs can be challenging. Silencer Shop has the experience to help you choose wisely. While other shops may sell suppressors, Silencer Shop wants to help you pick the right one. As they say, they give a shhh…

Nightstick: Smaller, lighter lights with patrol in mind

Nightstick has introduced several new lights aimed at law enforcement. The new TCM-10-T was designed specifically for police, with input from holster manufacturers to ensure compatibility. It’s a smaller, lighter weapon-mounted light that delivers 1,000 lumens using a rechargeable battery. If the battery runs out, it can also operate on a single CR123. To make charging easier, the battery loads through the front of the light, eliminating the need to remove it from the weapon.

The Nightstick 4510M mounts directly to the MOLLE webbing on a vest. The white light offers high and low settings, with additional options including a red light to help preserve night vision and a green light as an alternative. I’ve used this light in my low-light firearms classes and have seen firsthand how functional and durable it is in demanding environments.

Nightstick molle.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

C&H Precision: Duty optics built for real-world use

C&H Precision is well known for making some of the best pistol optic mounting plates available. Now, they also offer their own line of duty pistol optics.

The C&H Precision COMP is an open-emitter optic with a large polygonal window and a housing designed to increase strength and durability by expanding the surface area that contacts the optic glass. The COMP optic has been drop-tested from 15 feet onto the optic and remained fully functional.

The C&H Precision Duty optic is an enclosed-emitter design that improves on other enclosed optics by using a sacrificial front shield to protect the actual optic lenses. The front lens cover is secured by two screws and is easily replaceable. This is especially useful in training, allowing officers to run their duty gear during force-on-force scenarios. If a marking round strikes and damages the front of the C&H Precision Duty optic front lens cover, simply unscrew the damaged lens and replace it with a new one. A simple solution to a potentially costly problem.

One last update from the C&H Precision shop is that their lineup of optic mounting plates for the new Glock Gen6 pistols is nearly ready to ship. If you’re in the market for a Glock Gen6, mounting options for your optic of choice should be available once the pistol hits the street.

C&H precision duty optics 2.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

TruckVault: Quiet, secure storage for patrol vehicles

TruckVault makes strong, secure vehicle storage solutions. Whether you’re running a pickup or an SUV, their systems are designed to give you easy access to your gear while keeping it locked down. The storage drawers glide open and closed smoothly, even when loaded with heavy equipment. Anyone who’s dealt with rattling storage boxes will appreciate TruckVault’s noise-dampening strike plates, which keep things quiet on the road.

The new TacLock mechanical combination lock offers more than 1,500 possible combinations and doesn’t rely on electronics or batteries, so access isn’t dependent on power. If you forget the combination, a key override provides fast emergency or backup entry. The large push buttons are easy to operate with gloves or when you’re in a hurry, and the lock includes tamper-resistant features such as a strike guard plate over the locking bolt to help prevent prying.

My time at SHOT Show has come to a close. It was a busy week that started with Beretta’s 500th anniversary celebration at Beretta Range Day, continued through Industry Range Day and wrapped up on the show floor. I saw old friends, met new people and got hands-on with the latest gear — equipment designed to help officers stay safe, comfortable and ready for action.

Firearms Police Products SHOT Show
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher is the owner and lead instructor for Combative Firearms Training, LLC providing training for law enforcement firearms instructors from coast to coast. He has over 25 years of training experience as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. He retired after more than 25 years as a full-time police officer and over 31 years of law enforcement experience.

Todd is a member of the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) and the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA). He is a member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA), and was selected as the 2022 ILEETA Trainer-of-the-Year. He is also a member of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) and won the 2023 IALEFI Top Gun Award. He can be reached at Todd@CombativeFirearms.com.