What actually stood out at SHOT Show Industry Range Day 2026

From pistols to protection, these Range Day impressions reflect hands-on time with gear built for real law enforcement use

January 20, 2026 09:32 AM • 
Todd Fletcher
Glock opener.png

Glock recently released the Gen6 pistol and the firearm feels good in your hand.

Image/Billy Etheredge

As a long-time firearms instructor, I get a little cynical about some of the claims made by salespeople trying to sell their products. We’ve all seen and heard the overblown promises about how something is “revolutionary” or the new “ground-breaking technology.” Something may be new or improved, but it doesn’t mean it’s a completely original piece of gear. But occasionally, there’s something from a vendor range day that stands out.

During SHOT Show week, Industry Range Day is an annual highlight. No matter how long you’ve been around the firearms or outdoor industry, there’s always a chance to discover something new or improved that can help address a problem facing law enforcement. It may not be earth-shattering technology or something totally new and different, but it could be a meaningful improvement over what was previously available.

20260119_084703.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

This year’s Range Day featured a mix of new faces and established icons — products that earned attention not through marketing claims, but through performance on the line.

Glock Gen6

20260119_103314.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Let’s start with the 800 lb gorilla in the gun room. Glock recently released the Gen6 pistols, and many people have expressed concern about the changes, parts interchangeability and holster compatibility. Before I get to those concerns, let’s hit the highlights.

Diehard Glock fans may not be happy with how this pistol feels in their hands, but I love the change. To me, it appears Glock has figured out how to make an ergonomically correct pistol. The Glock Gen6 feels good in your hand. Instead of feeling like holding a 2x4 board, the new Gen6 grip texture, palm swells, interchangeable backstrap, undercut trigger guard and improved beavertail geometry combine to give your hands more area to cover the grip frame real estate. This increased contact keeps the pistol planted and secure even if your hands are wet or have a less-than-perfect grip.

The Glock Gen6 trigger is an improvement over previous generations. The trigger has a flat shape, and wider and flatter face helping the shooter execute a “straight-to-the-rear” trigger press. The result is increased accuracy and speed. This is the best feeling and most comfortable pistol Glock has produced to date.

As far as the worries about parts and holsters, Glock was quick to assure law enforcement that they will continue to support previous generation pistols with parts, training and support. A significant number of parts are still interchangeable, so even though the Gen6 will require some new parts inventory for armorers, it’s minimal and manageable. As for holsters, I haven’t seen any problems with holster fit up to this point, so you should be good using current Glock holster configurations.

HuxWrx Flow-Through Suppressor 556K

HuxWrx Safety Company has made waves in the suppressor industry the past several years. The company’s Flow-Through technology delivers terrific sound suppression without negatively affecting reliability and helps direct dangerous, unhealthy gases away from the shooter. HuxWrx continues to improve and refine with its first 3D-printed Flow-Through suppressor, the Flow 556K.

The HuxWrx Flow 556K is designed to reduce sound signature without impacting the cycling or service life of the rifle. It is full-auto rated and keeps toxic gas directed forward in front of the muzzle instead of letting gas escape back into the receiver and into the shooter’s face. If you ever shoot indoors, use a direct-impingement patrol rifle, or happen to have your arms on backwards (lefties), you will appreciate the Flow 556K’s ability to keep gas out of your face, eyes and lungs.

Huxworx suppressor rifle .jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Outdoor Research Ironsight II FR Glove

Outdoor Research is a well-known outdoor apparel company known for high quality ski, hiking, hunting and mountaineering clothing. Outdoor Research has made some inroads into the law enforcement and tactical market with some terrific products including their line of duty-ready gloves.

My current favorite glove for law enforcement and range training is the Outdoor Research Ironsight II FR. It has a Nomex back and a leather palm making it heat- and flash-resistant. It works with your electronic devices and touch screens so you can keep them on while using your tech.

I have a hard time doing serious work wearing gloves because it’s like working with numb fingers. I won’t say the Ironsight II FR is like working without gloves, but they give good tactile feedback making it possible for me to do almost everything I need to do while wearing them. I can write, type, work my cell phone and computer, manipulate my gear, and handle a cuff key with ease while wearing these gloves. And they keep me from burning my hands. Win win.

Ironsight II.png

Photo/Outdoor Research

Walker’s Suppressor Earbuds

There are a lot of options out there for hearing protection, and Walker’s is one of the most well-known providers of high-quality ear protection. This year, the company is bringing new in-ear electronic hearing protection to the range, giving you a comfortable Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 25dB to safeguard your only set of ears. The electronic sound enhancement gives officers the ability to hear and communicate while being Bluetooth compatible.

The Walker’s Suppressor Earbuds have a unique design and shape with a set of locking fins that hold onto your ear, preventing these earbuds from moving around or worse, falling out. They come with several different sizes of silicone foam tips to ensure a comfortable fit. The Suppressor Earbuds are large enough to make fitting and manipulating the controls easy, but they are small enough to keep them from interfering with the buttstock of your rifle or shotgun. And if it’s raining or snowing, don’t worry. These are IP54 waterproof-rated for all-weather protection.

WalkerEarproSuppessors2.jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

HK CC9

HK has been making exceptional firearms for years, and the company’s new compact pistol carries on this tradition. The HK CC9 is a flat, compact pistol perfect for plainclothes assignments and off-duty carry. It handles like a full-size pistol with impressive accuracy and control. It has a modular grip system with interchangeable backstraps to fit the gun to the shooter. Even though this is a compact pistol meant for discreet carry, it has the same grip circumference and length of pull as a full-size HK VP9.

Speaking of the trigger, HK has a reputation for producing good factory triggers like the full-size VP9, and this has carried over to the compact CC9. If you’re a trigger gourmet, you are going to really like how this pistol runs. A short trigger press with a short and definitive reset makes this pistol punch above its weight class.

If you carry inside-the-waistband or are looking for a highly concealable and shootable carry pistol, check out the HK CC9.

H&K9 compact .jpg

Photo/Billy Etheredge

Overall, the 2026 SHOT Show Industry Range Day delivered some much-needed ballistic therapy along with a closer look at gear that addressed real-world problems officers face. Some products were new, some refined familiar platforms, but all earned attention by performing where it matters — on the range. Stay tuned as coverage moves to the exhibition floor for more SHOT Show highlights aimed at helping officers perform better on the range and in the streets.

Firearms SHOT Show
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher
Todd Fletcher is the owner and lead instructor for Combative Firearms Training, LLC providing training for law enforcement firearms instructors from coast to coast. He has over 25 years of training experience as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. He retired after more than 25 years as a full-time police officer and over 31 years of law enforcement experience.

Todd is a member of the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) and the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA). He is a member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA), and was selected as the 2022 ILEETA Trainer-of-the-Year. He is also a member of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) and won the 2023 IALEFI Top Gun Award. He can be reached at Todd@CombativeFirearms.com.