Inside Beretta’s 500-year anniversary range day

Before SHOT Show 2026, Beretta hosted a sneak preview of its current offerings at the ProGun Vegas Range just outside of Boulder City, Nevada. If you haven’t associated the name Beretta with law enforcement lately, you’re not alone. However, Beretta is ready to serve and protect in police officer holsters and in the long gun racks of patrol vehicles of our modern officers. From precision rifles to shotguns to handguns, Beretta has a full line of high-quality firearms ready to hit the street.

Five centuries of craftsmanship

Beretta is the oldest firearm manufacturer still in existence. Founded in 1526, the company is proudly celebrating 500 years of making firearms and firearm accessories for military, law enforcement and armed citizen use. Remarkably, Beretta has been owned by the same family throughout its history. In the early 1980s, the Beretta 92 was selected as the United States military’s standard issue handgun and was issued as the M9 Pistol. Since that time, many departments and law enforcement officers have faithfully carried a Beretta pistol in their duty holster while servicing our communities.

As you would expect from such a successful company, Beretta rolled out the red carpet and were amazing hosts. Free Beretta swag was just the start. A full breakfast and gourmet lunch were a big part of the 500-year anniversary party. On top of that, one of the things I genuinely miss since retiring from my law enforcement career is access to a nearly unlimited supply of OPA (other people’s ammo). At Beretta Range Day, ammo was plentiful, and we took advantage of it.

Rifles

We started the day with an impressive array of rifles. A variety of rifles, optics and suppressors were on hand. One of the highlights was the Tikka T3X Ace rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmore. Riding on top of the rifle was a Burris XTR PS 5.5-30x56 optic. So, what does all that mean? In short, excellence.

One of the highlights was the Tikka T3X Ace rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmore. Photo/Billy Etheredge

I wouldn’t consider myself a precision rifle expert. Most of my firearm training and experience is with handguns, patrol rifles and shotguns. To tell you the truth, I give my precision rifle friends grief because of the level of detail required to shoot small targets at distances of 500+ yards and beyond. The math and mental gymnastics required to be consistently excellent with a precision rifle baffle my limited mental acumen.

Photo/Billy Etheredge

However, the Tikka T3X Ace with the Burris XTR PS optic made me look like a precision rifle wizard. This bolt action rifle with a semi-heavy barrel is mated to an aluminum chassis with adjustable cheek rest height, recoil pad position and length of pull. It has all the attributes of a $3,000 (or more) rifle, but this one is available for less than $1,900.

| WATCH: Learn more about the Tikka T3X AceTikka

Likewise, the Burris XTR PS optic is an advanced riflescope designed for long-range and competitive shooters who demand superior precision, speed and durability. The integrated heads-up display (HUD) delivers instant access to critical data including dial-to-distance, wind hold, angle compensation and more. All this data eliminates guesswork and errors when every second counts and lives are on the line. Even better, the MSRP on this advanced piece of tactical technology comes in lower than expected at $2,760. If this impressive rifle and optic combination can make me look good, imagine what it could do for a highly trained precision marksman.

Shotguns

I’ve had the pleasure of running Beretta 1301 Tactical and A300 Ultima Patrol shotguns for a while now. These shotguns continue to set the standard for ease of use, reliability, accuracy and durability.

| WATCH: Learn more about the Beretta 1301 Tactical and A300

Up until now, these shotguns were only available in 12-gauge configurations, but a few months ago, I heard rumors of Beretta getting ready to turn loose the A300 in 20-gauge. I was immediately excited about this offering, because a 20-gauge shotgun is lighter, often more compact, and arguably more user friendly compared to its 12-gauge big brother.

At 10% lighter than the 12-gauge, the compact size of the A300 makes it easier to manage in close quarters and tight confines. Photo/Billy Etheredge

All the macho guys out there can scoff all you want, but I really like being able to run any weapon system faster and more accurately and a Beretta A300 offers that option. Lower recoil means faster follow-up shot and target transitions. At 10% lighter than the 12-gauge, the more compact size makes it easier to manage in close quarters and tight confines. This shotgun would be my primary entry weapon of choice in a motel room, trailer, or single-wide. The difference in terminal ballistics at combat shotgun distances using 12-gauge versus 20-gauge buckshot is insignificant. Just like any caliber, it’s bullet placement that counts and 20-gauge simply makes everything easier and 25% less recoil makes good hits nearly effortless.

| WATCH: Learn more about the A300 in 20-gauge

Billy Etheredge runs the Beretta A300 20-gauge, showing just how flat, fast and controllable the platform is. Photo/Billy Etheredge

Handguns

The Beretta APX A1 is one of the most ergonomically complete handguns I’ve ever had the pleasure of running. Everything is in the right place. The magazine release, slide latch and trigger reach are ideal and fully adjustable with a variety of backstraps and palm swells. Shooting at the speed of a gunfight is better when the pistol fits the shooter instead of having to fit the shooter around the pistol.

JJ Racaza shooting the APX A1. Photo/Billy Etheredge

When you first pick up the Beretta APX A1, you notice how good it feels in your hand. The grip texture feels good without being overly abrasive. The 360-degree texturing is right where your hands need the greatest amount of grip. This shape and texture of the grip provide a Goldilocks baby bear feeling of being “just right” allowing for a high grip on the backstrap. Combined with the highly undercut trigger guard and the enhanced beaver tail, the Beretta APX A1 maximizes surface contact for a natural shooting position and better recoil management.

| WATCH: Learn more about the Beretta APX A1

500 years of an icon

Beretta is celebrating its 500th anniversary in style starting with one of the most impressive lineups of firearms available. There aren’t many businesses in any field that can measure their experience in centuries, and the only way to get to that place is to consistently offer high-quality products that are dependable.