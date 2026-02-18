Calif. PD post goes unexpectedly viral, commenters enamored with officer’s looks

BURBANK, Calif. — A photo of Burbank Police Officer Parks holding a pair of French Bulldogs has gone viral, not for the dogs, but for the officer himself.

The department shared the Feb. 13 Instagram post after a call for service, noting that Parks “could not resist petting, holding and snapping a photo” with the dogs. The caption read, “Police officers love dogs.”

But the focus quickly shifted. Social media users flooded the comments section, not with remarks about the dogs, but with admiration for Officer Parks. The post has received over 200,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Commenters joked about fake crimes to get the officer’s attention and claimed to be lost pets in need of rescue. One wrote, “I committed a crime, please come arrest me,” while another said, “I identify as a dog if Officer Parks wants to pick me up too.”

The department acknowledged the post’s popularity, liking several of the humorous comments. BPD has not confirmed whether Officer Parks has responded to the unexpected attention.