San Diego oversight board proposes restrictions on traffic stops for low-level violations

By Karen Kucher

The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s police oversight commission has recommended that the police department restrict so-called pretext stops and work to promote “bias-free” policing, arguing that stops based on minor equipment or administrative violations generate complaints of unfairness and racial disparities and tend to deliver low public safety returns.

The San Diego Commission on Police Practices sent four recommendations to Police Chief Scott Wahl on Monday. The commission said the suggested changes aim to strengthen constitutional policing, promote equitable stops and enhance community trust. The police oversight board was first approved by voters as Measure B in 2020.

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“Through these recommendations and the dialogue that will follow, we seek to promote a policing environment where all San Diegans can expect equal treatment from the San Diego Police Department and that no segment of the San Diego community will be subject to undue, unwarranted and unnecessary investigative stress and pressure,” commission Executive Director Roger Smith said in a statement.

Pretext stops occur when police rely on low-level violations — such as broken tail lights, expired registration tags or missing front license plates — as probable cause for pulling people over to investigate unrelated suspected crimes.

In its report, the commission notes that pretextual traffic stops “remain a valued investigative tool” and can create opportunities to identify weapons, drugs, outstanding warrants and other criminal activity that otherwise might go undetected. But it said it found that stops initiated solely for minor equipment and administrative violations “often produce limited public safety benefits relative to the distrust, complaints of unfairness, and racial disparities they generate.”

The goal of the recommended changes, the commission said, wasn’t to weaken law enforcement but to ensure that “discretion is exercised where it produces clear public safety value.”

The policy recommendations call on the department to prohibit stops based solely on minor equipment or administrative violations or based solely on generalized factors such as parole or probation status. They suggest the department limit stops to purposes supported by evidence or observed conduct, and implement “principles of procedural justice” requiring officers to conduct stops in a manner that preserves the dignity and respect of the civilian.

The commission called on officers to be trained to treat every person with professionalism and to explain the reason for a stop when there’s reasonable opportunity to do so. “Train officers to be sincere, truthful and empathetic during stops” in order to build trust and have people believe officers are “making a genuine effort to do what is best for public safety and the people involved,” the report said.

When making traffic stops for violations related to public safety concerns, the commission would like the department to direct officers not to request consent to search a person or vehicle to investigate unrelated crimes and not to initiate a field interview unless “specific and articulable facts” support a separate lawful detention or investigation. “Absent independent reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, questioning shall be limited to matters reasonably related to the purposes of the stop,” the report said.

The police chief’s office is required under the municipal code to provide a written response to the commission’s recommendations within 60 days. A department spokesperson said the agency had received the recommendations and would be reviewing them. “We will continue working closely with the CPP and engaging in discussions throughout this 60-day review process,” the statement said.

The president of the police officers’ union — which was not part of the process — said his organization opposes additional restrictions on lawful police stops “beyond the extensive constitutional, statutory and department requirements already in place.”

“Additional restrictions will hamper officers’ ability to proactively address crime and keep our communities safe,” San Diego Police Officers Association President Jared Wilson said in an email.

The suggested policy changes were drafted after the commission’s staff analyzed data collected under California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act, or RIPA, which requires law enforcement officers to document demographic information, reasons for stops, actions taken during those encounters and their outcomes. Public input was also sought at a community forum in June.

San Diego’s 2024 data reflects substantial racial disparities in several enforcement actions taken during police stops. Individuals perceived to be Black were 4.42 times more likely to be frisked than people perceived as White, and 3.36 times more likely to be asked for consent to search their property. They were also more than three times as likely to be subjected to force and to be handcuffed, the commission report said.

Black drivers also were more likely to have their parole status questioned and to be detained at curbside or in patrol cars. The commission found similar disparities affecting people perceived to be Hispanic or Latino, though generally at lower levels than those affecting Black drivers.

Some of the recommendations changed a bit since June.

Several people who spoke during the June meeting urged the commission to push for systemic reforms, arguing that pretext stops disproportionately affect Black and Latino communities and undermine trust in law enforcement. Several speakers questioned whether recommendations alone would result in meaningful change, noting that studies documenting racial disparities in policing have circulated for years.

This week’s commission report concludes by noting the recommendations reflect a philosophy of anti-bias. It says public confidence grows when community members understand why police action is taken, believe it is justified and trust the same standards are applied equally.

Does limiting stops for equipment violations or minor traffic infractions lessen bias in policing?

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