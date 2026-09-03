Video: Woman attempts to stab Conn. State Capitol officer through cruiser window

By Diamy Wang

The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to stab a Connecticut State Capitol Police officer in Hartford, authorities said.

The officer was on a “high-visibility patrol” near Armory Road and Michael J. Fallon Way near the Capitol around 6 a.m. when the woman tried to stab him with a knife through the driver-side window of his cruiser, according to police.

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Officials said the woman kept attempting to stab at the window until the knife broke, after which she ran from the scene. They said she also tried to steal a police cruiser while police pursued her.

Surveillance video footage released by police on Wednesday appears to show the woman, who wore a backpack, attempting to stab the cruiser’s tire. She appeared to also throw an object at the cruiser’s window after the knife broke.

After using a Taser on the woman, Capitol police said they were able to take her into custody. She then was brought to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a news release.

Police bodycam footage released Wednesday shows officers tasing the woman after she tried to get in the driver’s seat of a parked cruiser. The video depicts officers placing handcuffs on the woman while she is on the floor facing down, while another officer restrains her legs.

The footage also shows the woman yelling at police, at one point claiming that she didn’t have any weapons on her, as officers attempted to defuse the situation.

The police officer involved in the attempted attack was not injured, officials said.

Gov. Ned Lamont , who spoke with Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief Luiz Casanova about the incident late Wednesday morning, said the public “should feel that the Capitol Police handled this very well.”

“We stand with our friends and protectors in the State Capitol Police ,” the leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly said in a joint statement Wednesday. “This morning’s attempted assault on an SCPD officer is a reminder of the risks they face every day to ensure the State Capitol complex remains open and welcoming to the public.”

The name of the woman had not been released as of later Wednesday morning. Authorities said the incident is under investigation, and that criminal charges are pending.

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