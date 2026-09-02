Ore. man accused of murder plot targeting ICE pleads guilty to trying to make Molotov cocktails

By Tatum Todd

oregonlive.com

ST. HELENS, Ore. — A St. Helens 19-year-old accused of plotting to kill and behead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in February pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two charges of illegally manufacturing a destructive device, court records show.

Rayden Tanner Coleman faced multiple charges – including attempted assault – but all but the two destructive-device charges were dismissed in lieu of his guilty plea, court records show.

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Columbia County Judge Michael T. Clarke handed down a sentence of 75 days in jail and three years probation.

In a probable cause affidavit filed prior to the dismissal of the other charges, prosecutors accused Coleman of buying an assault rifle, assembling an arsenal of Molotov cocktails and trying to recruit people to his cause.

Prosecutors alleged that he told others that he planned to kill ICE agents, behead them, and use the heads to prove his seriousness to would-be recruits for his planned separatist state of “Cascadia.”

Concerned friends reported the comments to police, and officers pulled him over in his car over on Feb. 4, searched the trunk, and found bottles partially filled with sand that tipsters said were for Molotov cocktails, court records state.

Coleman has no previous criminal convictions in Oregon.

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