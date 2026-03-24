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First-year officers: The fitness drop you don’t see coming

The transition from academy to patrol can erode fitness fast. Here’s how officers can maintain tactical readiness during their first year

March 24, 2026 09:30 AM • 
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Philadelphia Police Academy staff count push ups during applicants’ physical fitness entry exam in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Matt Rourke/AP

Editor’s Note: Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners for First Responder Wellness Week from March 23-27, 2026. Each day, we’ll provide webinars, articles, videos and more, all within the overarching theme of being “Total Wellness. True Readiness.” Register for five wellness webinars now.

By Brandon Holder

An officer’s first year on patrol is filled with demanding field training, the pressures of being the rookie, potential self-doubt and the realities of policing. While these new officers have put in months of preparation, they are no longer operating within the structured environment of the police academy.

Recruits in the academy, while working diligently, still have their days scheduled for them, including physical training (PT). They invest significant effort to graduate in peak physical condition for the demands of duty.

Post-graduation, however, PT can often fall by the wayside during the first year. I have seen this occur far too often. Officers graduate from the academy with a consistent PT routine, only to see that momentum fade due to lack of time, motivation or knowledge to stay fit.

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While the job is chaotic and not always conducive to a traditional fitness routine, maintaining physical readiness should remain a priority — not only for job performance, but also to support performance under stress and recovery between shifts.

This article aims to bridge the gap for first-year officers to maintain their physical preparation and overall fitness. It examines why fitness for duty is essential, the common barriers officers face during year one and what they can do to overcome them. The police academy should not be the end of an officer’s physical development, but the beginning.

Why fitness for duty is required

Year one should be viewed as a foundation for educating officers on the importance and value of physical fitness. If this is the first year of a 20-plus-year career, PT must be emphasized and implemented appropriately.

Fitness is a professional skill, not a punishment. While physical readiness does not guarantee an effective officer, it directly supports tactical performance and resilience in the field.

Being fit for duty enhances:

  • Better recovery from shift work
  • Improved ability to handle high-stress situations
  • Increased load carriage tolerance
  • Greater strength for control tactics and work tasks
  • Improved confidence in officer capabilities
  • Enhanced quality of life during and after a career

Year one challenges

The first year of an officer’s career can be a shock after leaving the academy. Everything becomes real and officers are often overwhelmed with applying their training in the field.

This transition also affects PT motivation and consistency. Once the goal of graduation is no longer present, many officers struggle to maintain the same level of discipline. Academy workouts, while valuable, can be difficult to replicate at a station or commercial gym.

Common challenges include:

  • Balancing work and personal life
  • Poor sleep, especially on midnight shifts
  • Time management between work, court, training, rotating shifts and overtime
  • High levels of acute stress and fear of making mistakes
  • Poor nutritional habits on patrol
  • Equipment and gear burden leading to fatigue and overuse injuries

Bridge the gap

Much of an officer’s workload during year one is outside their control. Focusing on what can be controlled helps create a sense of stability during a demanding period.

Officers should prioritize the following:

  • Scale and modify workouts when needed — not every session needs to be 60 minutes
  • Follow a credible training program to maintain accountability
  • Incorporate workouts in gear when appropriate
  • Use short sessions — even 15–20 minutes focused on mobility can be effective
  • Take advantage of departmental health and wellness resources
  • Meal prep and keep healthier snack options available
  • Maintain a consistent sleep schedule whenever possible

PT workouts

Workouts during year one should prioritize consistency above all else. Tactical readiness is built through small, repeated efforts that support strength, mobility and conditioning under fatigue.

This stage of an officer’s career requires significant focus on learning the job. While PT may take a secondary role, it should never be eliminated entirely. Setting realistic expectations is critical to maintaining long-term adherence.

Officers should recognize that they may not train as often or as intensely as they did in the academy — and adjust accordingly.

PT sessions should:

  • Prioritize health and longevity
  • Focus on major movement patterns such as pushing, pulling, squatting and hinging
  • Be tailored to the individual based on age, experience and injury history
  • Use full-body workouts for efficiency
  • Measure success through consistency, not just fatigue or calories burned
  • Remain time-efficient — including training outside of scheduled hours if needed

The following sample workouts are designed to be practical, efficient and adaptable for first-year officers. Each includes mobility, strength and conditioning in a condensed format that supports real-world performance.

Warm up

Perform before every workout. Move at a steady pace with minimal to no rest between exercises.

Exercise Sets x reps Notes
Bodyweight squat 1 x 10 Perform to full range of motion
Reverse lunge with in step stretch + rotation 1 x 5 each side Perform slowly and under control
Bodyweight alternating lateral squats 1 x 5 each side Perform at controlled depth
Thread the needle 1 x 5 each side Perform slowly and under control
Lying pendulums 1 x 5 each side Alternate sides
Lying knee extensions 1 x 5 each side Pause at top
Glute bridges + hold 1 x 10 + 10 sec hold Hold at top
Hand release push up 1 x 10 Slow down, pause, explode up
Front plank 1 x 20 seconds
Birddog 1 x 5 each side Pause at top

When performing workouts, perform movements of the same color block back to back, resting 60-75 seconds between sets.

Workout 1

Exercise Sets x reps Notes
Goblet squat 2 x 8–10 Perform to full range of motion
Chest supported row 2 x 10–12 Pause 1 second at the top of each rep
Dumbbell incline press 2 x 8–10 Pause 1 second at the top of each rep
Lying leg curls 2 x 6–8 Perform slowly and under control
Bike 8 calories Perform continuously for 8 minutes
Medicine ball slam 6 reps Perform movements back-to-back for 8 minutes
Farmers carry 40 meters

Workout 2

Rest 30 seconds between each exercise.

Exercise Sets x reps Notes
Chin up or inverted row 2 x 6–8 Perform to full range of motion
Dumbbell RDL 2 x 8–10 Focus on technique before weight
Step up 2 x 5–8 each leg Can be weighted if possible
Dumbbell curl to press 2 x 10–12 Perform slowly and under control
Table top hold 2 x 30 seconds
Dumbbell overhead carry 2 x 30 seconds
Band rotation 2 x 15 seconds each side

If possible, include a third workout consisting of 20-60 minutes of low-intensity cardio. If possible perform this with a lower impact means such as a bike, incline treadmill, row or ski erg.

Conclusion

The first year of an officer’s career is a period of constant learning and adjustment. Officers are applying academy training to real-world policing while managing new stressors and responsibilities.

During this time, PT should be used as a tool to support tactical readiness and resilience — not as an additional burden. Maintaining fitness early in a career is far easier than trying to rebuild it later.

By following the principles outlined in this article, first-year officers can build sustainable habits that support performance, resilience and long-term well-being.

Before beginning any new exercise program, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure it is appropriate for your individual health needs and conditions. If you are a first responder or have any pre-existing medical concerns, seeking advice from a qualified medical practitioner is particularly important to prevent any health risks or injuries.

About the author

Brandon Holder is a strength and conditioning coordinator and tactical performance specialist with over 12 years of coaching experience across the collegiate, private, and tactical sectors. He currently leads physical readiness initiatives with the Fairfax County Police Department, developing and implementing programs to improve officer health, resilience, and on-duty performance.

Brandon holds the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach (RSCC) credentials from the NSCA. Along with a Precision Nutrition Level 1 certification and a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. His coaching philosophy centers on building durable, high-performing individuals through structured strength training, conditioning, and practical application.

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