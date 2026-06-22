FBI arrests man accused of scratching out firearm’s serial number, scrawling phrase used by school shooter

By Mitch Hotts

Voice News, New Baltimore, Mich.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — A Macomb County man is behind bars today after being accused last week of violating federal gun laws and possessing a rifle with a printed phrase linked to the Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Eleazareli Maycock, 20, of Macomb Township, made his first appearance Thursday, June 18 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kimberly G. Altman, who ordered him detained. He is scheduled to return Tuesday for a detention hearing, court records show.

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Maycock is accused of possession a firearm with a removed serial number, a 10-year felony upon conviction.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the FBI alleges Eleazareli Maycock violated federal law by possessing a firearm with its serial number intentionally scratched off.

An air marshal assigned to an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force said Maycock scratched the phrase “there is no God” on a Savage Arms .22 caliber rifle with an obliterated serial number that was recovered by investigators in May. The phrase included a star surrounded by a circle.

Investigators said that same phrase was uttered by Crumbley in a video he posted the night before he killed four students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021. His full sentence was “there is no heaven, there is no God, there is no Satan, there is no hell. The earth is just hell.”

Crumbley pleaded guilty to several charges in October 2022 relating to the shooting and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The FBI said its investigation started in May after agents received information that Maycock allegedly made threatening statements on YouTube. Agents from the FBI’s Detroit Division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force interviewed Maycock at his residence on May 22, where he admitted to possessing the rifle.

Authorities noticed the scratched-off serial number and turned the weapon over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for safekeeping.

Noting the heavy scratches, the FBI determined the damage to the serial number “could not have occurred through normal usage or an accident,” agents wrote in the criminal complaint.

The feds also note a YouTube account associated with Maycock’s address made comments praising other mass shooters, including one that read “i will be the next brenton tarrant trust me.”

Brenton Tarrant is an Australian man who murdered 51 people in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

The FBI said during a June 9 interview, Maycock said he purchased the rifle “new” from Dunham’s Discount Sports on Hall Road in Sterling Heights . But agents said in the complaint that after consulting a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent, they confirmed the gun was manufactured outside of Michigan .

Investigators said an agents had “confirmed the firearm was manufactured by Savage Arms outside of the state of Michigan and therefore travelled in and affected interstate commerce,” the FBI wrote in the complaint.

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