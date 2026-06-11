Mass. officer severely injured after being dragged 2 blocks by suspect

By Jill Harmacinski

The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A local man who dragged and seriously injured a Lawrence police officer after a traffic stop was captured Wednesday by gang detectives, state troopers specially trained to capture violent fugitives and U.S. Marshals, police said.

Hector Rivera, 34, faces arraignment Thursday in Salem, New Hampshire, District Court after the incident that left rookie Lawrence police officer Ariel Cruz seriously injured.

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Rivera was taken into custody around noontime Wednesday in Plaistow, N.H.

He also faces arraignment in Lawrence District Court at a later date, police said.

Cruz was dragged two blocks during a motor vehicle stop Tuesday night and then Medflighted to a Boston hospital for treatment of broken bones, internal injuries and more. He was in stable condition Wednesday, said Police Chief Maurice Aguiler.

Cruz was dragged after a vehicle was stopped at East Haverhill and Kendall streets at 7:40 p.m., police said.

The driver was being taken into custody for operating without a license and outstanding warrants. A passenger in the vehicle, allegedly Rivera, jumped into the driver’s seat and accelerated away, dragging the officer, police said.

Police records show Cruz started working at LPD in October.

A white Honda CRV connected to the incident was found in Plaistow, N.H., Tuesday night. A “Be On the Lookout” or BOLO alert transmitted on police radio channels said the driver was wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a motor vehicle, and outstanding warrants.

Local police, detectives in the Lawrence police gang unit, troopers in the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and U.S. Marshals were involved in Rivera’s capture, Aguiler said.

“The apprehension of this suspect is the direct result of relentless investigative work and strong partnerships among law enforcement agencies,” said Aguiler.

“Anyone who chooses to endanger our residents or attack a police officer should know that we will use every available resource to identify them, locate them, and bring them into custody. This arrest sends a clear message: violent acts against our community or our officers will not go unanswered, and those responsible will be held fully accountable,” he said.

Aguiler also thanked the community for its patience, support, and assistance throughout this investigation. The outpouring of encouragement for Cruz, his family, and the members of the Lawrence Police Department has been truly remarkable and greatly appreciated, he said.

Mayor Brian A. DePeña also asked residents to join him in keeping Cruz, his family, and the members of the Lawrence Police Department in their thoughts and prayers.

DePeña visited Cruz and his family and conveyed the support of the entire city during this difficult time, according to a statement.

“Officer Cruz put himself in harm’s way while serving and protecting our community,” said DePeña in the statement.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to visit with him and his loved ones this morning in Boston and I want them to know that the entire City of Lawrence stands beside them. We continue to pray for his strength, healing, and recovery.”

DePena also expressed his appreciation for LPD, emergency medical personnel, hospital staff, and the many local, state, and federal partners who have provided assistance and support.”

“This incident has reminded us of the risks our law enforcement officers face every day in service to others. We are grateful for the professionalism, courage, and dedication demonstrated by officer Cruz and by all members of the LPD,” DePena said.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter/X @EagleTribJill and Threads at jillyharma for updates.

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