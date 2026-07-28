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Pa. officer hospitalized after choking attack

The Lackawanna County deputy was exiting a government building when a woman began to choke her without provocation

July 28, 2026 11:15 AM
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Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office

By Geraldine Gibbons
The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Thursday after being attacked by a Scranton woman at a county office facility, police charge.

Mary Rosalynn Cielski, of 412 Rear Wintermantle Ave., is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. The 51-year-old remains at Lackawanna County prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

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Investigators say Cielski approached Deputy Grace Williams around 9:15 a.m. as the officer entered the Brixx Building at 130 N. Washington Ave. The facility houses several county services, including adult probation, parole offices, and treatment court.

Williams was entering the building when Cielski began choking her without warning or provocation. Cielski continued choking Williams after the deputy fell to the ground, and she allegedly threatened to kill deputies when Deputy John Colton intervened, according to the criminal complaint.

Responding Deputy Dan Evancho found Williams in a secure area of the building, where she was treated for cuts to her arms and marks on her neck before being taken to the hospital.

He noted that during an interview at the time, Williams was very upset. So, he interviewed her for a second time later in the day.

During that second interview, Williams confirmed the details of events and said she had struggled to breath as Cielski was choking her.

Cielski is also charged with strangulation and making terroristic threats.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 3 before District Judge Joanne Corbett.

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© 2026 The Times-Tribune (Scranton, Pa.). Visit thetimes-tribune.com.
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