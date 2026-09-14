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Mass. officer struck by alleged DUI driver while directing traffic

A Barnstable Police Officer was struck by a vehicle while wearing reflective gear as he directed traffic outside of a ZZ Top concert; the driver faces multiple charges, including DUI

September 14, 2026 05:07 PM
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A Barnstable police cruiser as pictured at Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Thursday, July 2, 2026 in Barnstable, Mass.

Sebastian Restrepo/TNS

By Charlie McKenna
masslive.com

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he struck a Barnstable police officer while driving drunkenly after a ZZ Top concert.

The officer was struck around 10:05 p.m. at 41 West Main St. in Hyannis while they were assisting with pedestrian traffic after the concert at the Cape Cod Melody Tent, police said. At the time, the officer was wearing a bright-colored, reflective jacket and holding a flashlight while standing in an illuminated crosswalk equipped with flashing lights.

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A car heading eastbound on West Main Street entered the crosswalk and hit the officer, police said. Other officers and tent staff provided aid to the officer, who was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the driver as a 43-year-old Osterville man. During their investigation, officers “developed probable cause to believe” he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested the man, whose name was not released, and charged him with operating under the influence of liquor - second offense; operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and negligence; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The man will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

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©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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