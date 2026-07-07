NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
NYPD

NYPD officer struck by friendly fire during encounter with armed 18-year-old

Det. Robert Karroll was shot in the back of his ballistic vest as officers confronted an 18-year-old who fired into a passing vehicle before approaching an unmarked NYPD vehicle

July 07, 2026 05:31 PM
US-NEWS-NYPD-DETECTIVE-SHOT-BULLETPROOF-VEST-1-NY.jpg

NYPD Detective Robert Karroll was taken to Kings County Hospital after he was shot in the back during a shootout with an armed 18yr old male teenager who approached their unmarked black Kia SUV and opened fire as he and other Officers were parked on Nostrand Avenue near Saint John’s Place in Brooklyn on July 5th, 2026. 0932. Officers returned fire but the teen was not struck. The teen was chased down and placed under arrest a few blocks away. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the bullet struck the bullet proof vest being worn by Detective Karroll and that this saved his life. (Theodore Parisienne / New York Daily News)

Theodore Parisienne/TNS

By Roni Jacobson and Rocco Parascandola
New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A NYPD detective who was wounded as a bullet lodged in his bulletproof vest in a clash with a teenage gunman in Brooklyn was hit by “friendly fire,” from one of his fellow officers, an internal investigation into the incident has revealed, sources tell the Daily News.

Det. Robert Karroll, a 20-year NYPD veteran and father of three, was shot in the back of the vest near Nostrand Ave. and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights about 4:12 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting was not captured on body-worn cameras, but investigators pieced together what happened from surveillance video, ballistic and other evidence, officials said.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

About seven minutes before the shooting, the 18-year-old suspect was spotted on surveillance camera pointing a gun at an individual outside of a deli on Nostrand Ave. before going inside, then exiting the deli and shooting at and hitting a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle was an Uber and contained a passenger when it was struck by the gunfire, according to police. The driver and passenger were not injured.

After shooting at the Uber, the suspect walked past an unmarked police car and crossed the street in front of it with the gun still visible in his hand, multiple sources said. The three officers involved noticed the gun and started shooting, with Karroll getting hit in the back by “friendly fire” around 4:12 a.m., sources said.

Medics rushed Karroll and another officer who suffered bruising to her face and shoulder during the incident to Kings County Hospital. Both are expected to recover.

Cops chased down the teen and apprehended him near Rogers Ave. and Union St. after subduing him with a Taser, authorities said. During the pursuit the suspect dropped a 9 mm firearm, which was recovered by police, sources said.

“I want to take this moment to express my gratitude that this incident did not hold more grave consequences — and to Det. Karroll, and to every officer who has been safeguarding our city over what has been a busy holiday weekend,” Mayor Mamdani said at a press conference on Sunday.

“I am grateful to report that [Karroll] is expected to make a full recovery,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at the press conference. “His ballistic vest performed exactly as it was designed. And today that vest saved his life.”

Karroll is normally assigned to the NYPD Sex Offender Monitoring Unit. He and the other officers were working on a Fourth of July detail aimed at reducing crew violence in the area when they spotted the suspect brazenly carrying the gun.

Charges against the suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, were pending on Monday.

The detective’s union declined to comment about the incident.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-07-07 114104.png
Police Recruitment
All officers in S.C. PD quit after city council denies raises
The two officers and the chief who made up the Johnsonville Police Department have resigned, even after the city council voted not to dissolve the agency
July 07, 2026 12:05 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Sgt Scott Ries
Officer Down
Ohio officer killed, 4 others wounded in shooting during disturbance call
Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries was killed, four officers and a Wayne County sheriff’s K-9 were wounded, and the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home
July 06, 2026 07:18 PM
Screenshot 2026-07-07 110334.png
Arrests and Sentencing
Calif. police arrest 400 during Fourth of July beach disturbances
As crowds in Newport Beach grew, individuals blocked roadways and threw explosive mortars, fireworks and other projectiles at police officers, into densely packed crowds and near children
July 07, 2026 11:05 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Suspect repeatedly rams Ohio cruiser following separate crash
The driver intentionally targeted the Columbus patrol vehicle after officers directed him to move his car, which was damaged from a separate crash, according to police
July 06, 2026 12:08 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff

With John Annese
©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
2026_04_09_Horka_u_staare_Paky_Ks118 2.jpg
Technology
From Voice Communication over Radio to Real-Time Video: Czech Fire Rescue Service Transforms Operational Command with LiveU
Replaces voice calls with real-time video intelligence – reducing firefighting duration and giving commanders additional situational awareness to make faster, better decisions
July 02, 2026 08:50 AM

NYPD Officer Safety