NYPD officer struck by friendly fire during encounter with armed 18-year-old

By Roni Jacobson and Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A NYPD detective who was wounded as a bullet lodged in his bulletproof vest in a clash with a teenage gunman in Brooklyn was hit by “friendly fire,” from one of his fellow officers, an internal investigation into the incident has revealed, sources tell the Daily News.

Det. Robert Karroll, a 20-year NYPD veteran and father of three, was shot in the back of the vest near Nostrand Ave. and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights about 4:12 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting was not captured on body-worn cameras, but investigators pieced together what happened from surveillance video, ballistic and other evidence, officials said.

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About seven minutes before the shooting, the 18-year-old suspect was spotted on surveillance camera pointing a gun at an individual outside of a deli on Nostrand Ave. before going inside, then exiting the deli and shooting at and hitting a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle was an Uber and contained a passenger when it was struck by the gunfire, according to police. The driver and passenger were not injured.

After shooting at the Uber, the suspect walked past an unmarked police car and crossed the street in front of it with the gun still visible in his hand, multiple sources said. The three officers involved noticed the gun and started shooting, with Karroll getting hit in the back by “friendly fire” around 4:12 a.m., sources said.

Medics rushed Karroll and another officer who suffered bruising to her face and shoulder during the incident to Kings County Hospital. Both are expected to recover.

Cops chased down the teen and apprehended him near Rogers Ave. and Union St. after subduing him with a Taser, authorities said. During the pursuit the suspect dropped a 9 mm firearm, which was recovered by police, sources said.

“I want to take this moment to express my gratitude that this incident did not hold more grave consequences — and to Det. Karroll, and to every officer who has been safeguarding our city over what has been a busy holiday weekend,” Mayor Mamdani said at a press conference on Sunday.

“I am grateful to report that [Karroll] is expected to make a full recovery,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at the press conference. “His ballistic vest performed exactly as it was designed. And today that vest saved his life.”

Karroll is normally assigned to the NYPD Sex Offender Monitoring Unit. He and the other officers were working on a Fourth of July detail aimed at reducing crew violence in the area when they spotted the suspect brazenly carrying the gun.

Charges against the suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, were pending on Monday.

The detective’s union declined to comment about the incident.

With John Annese

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