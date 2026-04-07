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Officer Safety

Seattle officers file lawsuit against PD leaders over alleged carbon monoxide exposure

The Seattle PD precinct’s underground garage, as well as the patrol deck, bullpen and sergeants’ offices, were inadequately ventilated, according to the suit

April 07, 2026 05:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Seattle Police

Seattle Police

SEATTLE — Several Seattle Police officers are moving forward with a class action lawsuit alleging unsafe conditions in a precinct’s underground garage and workspaces, KOMO reported.

The suit alleges officers were exposed to carbon monoxide and other vehicle exhaust fumes while working in the West Precinct, a main police hub for the downtown area, according to KOMO. More than 200 officers could be affected by the exposure.

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The underground garage, as well as the precinct’s patrol deck, bullpen and sergeants’ offices, were inadequately ventilated, according to the complaint. The filing also alleges that police leaders knew or should have known about the hazard since at least 2015, citing emails in which leaders warned against unnecessary idling of patrol cars in the garage.

The suit also states that officers were encouraged to work in idling vehicles in the garage due to fears of ambush when sitting in vehicles outside.

The plaintiffs reported suffering severe headaches, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath, KOMO reported.

The lawsuit will build on a 2024 case filed by Sgt. David Hockett. In that case, the Washington Court of Appeals found the Seattle Police Department and the City of Seattle liable for negligently exposing Hockett to car exhaust containing carbon monoxide.

“SPOG’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of our members in the workplace. We are actively monitoring this developing situation and will provide additional comment as appropriate.” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Kent Loux said.

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Legal Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com