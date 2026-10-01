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Suspect arrested after shooting Texas deputy, stealing cruiser

The suspect is accused of shooting a Harris County deputy in the lower body area and stealing his patrol car before going into hiding in a backyard shed

October 01, 2026 05:25 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The primary suspect in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has been located and taken into custody, CBS Austin reported.

Chase Layne Patin is accused of shooting the deputy and briefly fleeing in his patrol car. He was located hiding in a backyard shed after neighbors’ tips ended a manhunt.

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The deputy was shot overnight on Sept. 30 in the lower body area as he responded to a reported family disturbance, CBS Austin reported. He remains hospitalized as of Oct. 1, but is expected to recover. Patin is accused of stealing the deputy’s patrol car and driving it a short distance from the scene before abandoning it.

Patin was found after tips led investigators to believe he remained near the shooting scene. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and Harris County Precinct 3 Constables canvassed the neighborhood.

After following tips about barking dogs, they located Patin inside a shed. Patin surrendered to officers after being found.

A homicide sergeant told CBS Austin that charges had been filed against Patin. The specific charges have not yet been released.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com