Suspect arrested after shooting Texas deputy, stealing cruiser

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The primary suspect in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has been located and taken into custody, CBS Austin reported.

Chase Layne Patin is accused of shooting the deputy and briefly fleeing in his patrol car. He was located hiding in a backyard shed after neighbors’ tips ended a manhunt.

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The deputy was shot overnight on Sept. 30 in the lower body area as he responded to a reported family disturbance, CBS Austin reported. He remains hospitalized as of Oct. 1, but is expected to recover. Patin is accused of stealing the deputy’s patrol car and driving it a short distance from the scene before abandoning it.

Patin was found after tips led investigators to believe he remained near the shooting scene. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and Harris County Precinct 3 Constables canvassed the neighborhood.

After following tips about barking dogs, they located Patin inside a shed. Patin surrendered to officers after being found.

A homicide sergeant told CBS Austin that charges had been filed against Patin. The specific charges have not yet been released.