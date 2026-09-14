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Wash. officers injured after stolen tractor-trailer strikes 5 cruisers

The suspect stole the truck and attempted to flee, hitting Everett PD and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office cruisers; four police officers and one deputy were taken to a hospital

September 14, 2026 10:42 AM
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Everett Police Department/Facebook

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Everett Police Department/Facebook

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Everett Police Department/Facebook

Catalina Gaitán
The Seattle Times

EVERETT, Wash. — Four Everett police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday morning after a man driving a stolen semitruck allegedly rammed into patrol cars while being chased by police, according to the Everett Police Department.

A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy and the suspected driver, a man in his 30s, were also taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett as a precaution. No other injuries were reported, police spokesperson Officer Natalie Given said.

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We’re still figuring out the charges, but they will be pretty significant,” Given said.

The police chase spanned about four blocks of a residential neighborhood just west of Silver Lake and left behind a trail of crunched vehicles, including a patrol car and the stolen semi in the front yards of two homes, according to photos shared by Everett police.

A person called 911 at 6:21 a.m. to report someone had stolen his semi from the Safeway in downtown Everett. Deputies tried stopping the vehicle after spotting it about 7 miles south near Silver Lake Road and 116th Place Southeast, according to the department.

The driver allegedly struck five patrol cars while attempting to flee. One patrol vehicle struck a bystander’s car, according to a news release. Police and deputies chased after the semi until it stopped at 6:50 a.m. near Silver Lake and Andrew Sater roads, where the driver was arrested, Given said.

Law enforcement used a 40mm launcher and pepper ball projectiles to stop the driver, according to the news release.

Everett police planned to book the suspect into Snohomish County Jail for assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle, after his hospital evaluation, Given said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff and Mill Creek police also assisted in the response.

“This morning’s incident is a sobering reminder of the risks law enforcement face as they’re working to keep our community safe,” Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a news release. “I want to thank our officers and the partner agencies that responded for their courage and professionalism during this dangerous and rapidly evolving situation.

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