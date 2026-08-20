Man opens fire at Va. officers during pursuit over ALPR camera vandalism

LURAY, Va. — A man accused of vandalizing Flock cameras later opened fire at a Luray Police officer who was pursuing him, WHSV reported.

The Aug. 16 incident began when officers responded to reports of Flock camera vandalism, including two cameras that had been set on fire.

“Three of ours were destroyed beyond fixing,” Interim Luray Police Chief Lonnie Foster told WHSV. After the first incidents were reported, Foster ordered officers to watch the remaining cameras.

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A Page County Sheriff’s deputy then observed a suspect damaging one of the cameras. When he approached the suspect, he drove away, prompting a pursuit, involving Page County deputies and Luray Police officers.

As deputies and Luray officers pursued the driver, the driver stopped, jumped out of the car and began firing shots from a rifle at a pursuing Page County deputy the Page County Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple rounds struck a police cruiser, but no officers were injured.

As the man resumed fleeing, he continued to shoot at officers. Shortly after the pursuit resumed, the suspect called 911, saying that he wanted to peacefully surrender.

The suspect was arrested and charged with is charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and damage or trespass to public services or critical infrastructure.

Foster told WHSV that the city planned to replace the downed cameras.