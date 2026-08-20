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Man opens fire at Va. officers during pursuit over ALPR camera vandalism

The suspect fired a rifle at pursuing officers, striking a cruiser multiple times before calling 911 and offering to surrender, the Page County Sheriff’s Office said

August 20, 2026 11:47 AM • 
Joanna Putman
License Plate Cameras-Regulations

FILE - A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

David Goldman/AP

LURAY, Va. — A man accused of vandalizing Flock cameras later opened fire at a Luray Police officer who was pursuing him, WHSV reported.

The Aug. 16 incident began when officers responded to reports of Flock camera vandalism, including two cameras that had been set on fire.

“Three of ours were destroyed beyond fixing,” Interim Luray Police Chief Lonnie Foster told WHSV. After the first incidents were reported, Foster ordered officers to watch the remaining cameras.

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A Page County Sheriff’s deputy then observed a suspect damaging one of the cameras. When he approached the suspect, he drove away, prompting a pursuit, involving Page County deputies and Luray Police officers.

As deputies and Luray officers pursued the driver, the driver stopped, jumped out of the car and began firing shots from a rifle at a pursuing Page County deputy the Page County Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple rounds struck a police cruiser, but no officers were injured.

As the man resumed fleeing, he continued to shoot at officers. Shortly after the pursuit resumed, the suspect called 911, saying that he wanted to peacefully surrender.

The suspect was arrested and charged with is charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and damage or trespass to public services or critical infrastructure.

Foster told WHSV that the city planned to replace the downed cameras.

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Arrests and Sentencing Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com