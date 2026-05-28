Texas officer’s killer sentenced to life in prison

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The man convicted of killing a Terrell Police officer during a 2024 traffic stop has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, KLTV reported.

Darrian Cortez Johnson pleaded guilty to capital murder of a peace officer in the death of Officer Jacob Candanoza on Dec. 8, 2024. On that day, Candanoza had stopped Johnson in a motel parking lot for an expired license plate.

During the stop, Johnson shot and killed him.

Before his death, Candanoza had been able to provide the license plate number, which aided officers in locating the suspect, KLTV reported.

Deputies found Johnson fleeing in his vehicle and pursued him until he crashed. After the crash, he attempted to flee into a wooded area before being found hours later following an extensive search.

Candanoza, 28, is survived by his wife and young daughter.