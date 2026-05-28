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Arrests and Sentencing

Texas officer’s killer sentenced to life in prison

Darrian Cortez Johnson was sentenced to life without parole in the killing of Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza during a 2024 traffic stop

May 28, 2026 12:11 PM • 
Joanna Putman

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The man convicted of killing a Terrell Police officer during a 2024 traffic stop has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, KLTV reported.

Darrian Cortez Johnson pleaded guilty to capital murder of a peace officer in the death of Officer Jacob Candanoza on Dec. 8, 2024. On that day, Candanoza had stopped Johnson in a motel parking lot for an expired license plate.

During the stop, Johnson shot and killed him.

Before his death, Candanoza had been able to provide the license plate number, which aided officers in locating the suspect, KLTV reported.

Deputies found Johnson fleeing in his vehicle and pursued him until he crashed. After the crash, he attempted to flee into a wooded area before being found hours later following an extensive search.

Candanoza, 28, is survived by his wife and young daughter.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com