Do tattoos and nose studs change how the public views police? Police1 readers weigh in

Can a nose stud or visible tattoo change the way the public views a police officer? That question prompted discussion among Police1 readers after the Dallas Police Department relaxed its appearance policy, with many weighing the role appearance plays in professionalism, command presence and public perception.

The updated policy allows approved hand and finger tattoos, department baseball caps and certain nose studs while on duty.

We asked Police1 readers: Do visible tattoos or nose piercings affect how the public perceives an officer? Why or why not?

Readers say professionalism starts with appearance

Many readers responding on the Police1 article said an officer’s appearance plays an important role in establishing professionalism and command presence before a word is ever spoken.

Several said clean uniforms, polished boots and clean grooming standards project authority and help earn respect from both the public and suspects.

“Police officers’ command presence is paramount with the public,” one reader wrote. “Look sharp, act sharp, be sharp.”

Another reader, who identified as a retired officer, echoed that sentiment.

“A professional appearance is essential,” the reader wrote. “It encourages respect.”

Others said officers are being evaluated from the moment they arrive on scene.

“Yes,” one reader wrote. “I think it does affect the way we are perceived by the public. When you look and act professional, people tend to listen, receive and respect what you have to say.”

Readers debate whether appearance builds or breaks barriers

Beyond professionalism, some readers said appearance standards reflect the role officers play in the community.

One reader argued that visible tattoos and piercings emphasize individuality at a time when officers should project professionalism and authority.

“Police departments need officers to represent order during chaos,” the reader wrote. “Police departments should not pander to officers that want to look cool with a drop-down holster and a full sleeve tattoo.”

Others saw the issue differently.

One veteran officer, who said they’ve served since 1986, said they’ve watched agencies gradually move away from strict grooming standards and believes the change has had positive effects.

“Having non-offensive tattoos and piercings can have the ability to break down barriers and create a common ground that allows for dialogue and conversations,” the reader wrote. “I’ve seen this first hand on many occasions.”

The reader said those conversations can build trust, encourage voluntary compliance and support community policing efforts.

Readers draw a line between tattoos and piercings

While many readers commenting on the article opposed the policy overall, several made a distinction between tattoos and facial piercings.

Some said non-offensive tattoos have become more accepted over time, while nose piercings remain out of place on a police uniform.

“I find myself frowning on the inside when I see officers with facial piercings,” one reader wrote. “I have been numbed to all the tattoos, but I still don’t like them.”

Others questioned whether nose piercings could become a safety concern during a physical struggle.

“Younger people may identify more with people who look like them, but older people will not. I think the nose studs are gross, and although I don’t know anyone personally who has one, I wonder if it could be an injury risk in a fight.”

Facebook commenters focus on character over appearance

On Police1’s Facebook page, commenters continued the conversation, with some arguing that professionalism is defined by character and performance rather than appearance.

“None of these things determine or alter competency,” one commenter wrote.

Another said professionalism should be judged by an officer’s actions rather than appearance.

“Jewelry, tattoos, beards, etc. shouldn’t determine professionalism. How a person thinks, acts and responds should.”

One commenter argued that law enforcement should reflect the communities officers serve.

“A person with a suit and tie, no tattoos, clean cut, could be an absolute POS, and somebody with a tattoo, beard, body piercings, etc. could be the best person in the world,” the commenter wrote. “People’s actions and character matter more.”

Others on Facebook disagreed, echoing concerns raised by readers on the Police1 article.

“I think cops are forgetting they are getting sized up by the bad guys from the moment of contact,” one commenter wrote. “Command presence and appearance is half the battle.”

Another commenter, who identified as a retired officer with nearly 40 years of experience, added: “A professional appearance is essential. It encourages respect.”

The bottom line

Most Police1 readers who weighed in said an officer’s appearance still contributes to professionalism, command presence and public perception. But the discussion on Facebook highlighted another perspective, with several commenters arguing that competence, character and performance matter far more than tattoos, facial hair or piercings.

Have anything you’d like to add? Let us know in the comments below.

Police1 readers respond: