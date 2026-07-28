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Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for shooting at Calif. deputies in 6-hour standoff

The man was convicted on multiple charges for firing more than 20 shots at Sacramento County law enforcement in a standoff that stretched to six hours

July 28, 2026 05:10 PM
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Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A judge sentenced a man to 44 years in prison for firing reportedly more than 20 gunshots at Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies during a 2023 standoff that went on for six hours at the defendant’s Rio Linda apartment.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Deborah Lobre sentenced Daniel Joseph Murphy, 48, on Thursday morning for the shooting three years ago, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

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Last month, a jury found Murphy guilty on three counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, along with negligent discharge of a firearm.

The charges of assault with a firearm included enhancements for a using a gun in the crime. Prosecutors said the jury’s conviction included aggravating factors for crimes that involved great violence, great bodily harm, a threat of great bodily harm and violence with a serious danger to society.

The incident began about 10 p.m. March 29, 2023, at Murphy’s apartment in a complex on 34th Street in Rio Linda. Prosecutors said a resident at the apartment complex called 911 to report gunshots coming from his neighbor’s apartment.

Sheriff’s officials said the 911 caller told dispatchers “they heard a big blast and found a bullet in their closet.”

Prosecutors said deputies arrived at the apartment complex and heard more gunshots coming from Murphy’s home. The deputies called for additional sheriff’s personnel to respond to the shooting. The sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail arrived at the apartment complex and used its armored vehicles known as a BearCat and a Rook to evacuate nearby residents.

A sheriff’s crisis negotiation team also was called to the apartment complex. Prosecutors said Murphy ignored sheriff’s officials’ demands to come out and surrender, and instead fired his gun at deputies through a window and a wall.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and negotiators learned a woman was inside the apartment with Murphy, and they evacuated her to safety during the standoff.

Over six hours, Murphy fired his gun no less than 24 times, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said one gunshot struck a patrol vehicle where deputies were taking cover, and another gunshot struck an armored vehicle where a deputy was seated.

Sheriff’s officials launched tear gas canisters into Murphy’s apartment before he came out and was subdued by a sheriff’s K-9, according to the DA’s Office.

Prosecutors said investigators searched Murphy’s apartment and found two handguns, a shotgun and more than 60 spent shell casings.

Sheriff’s officials said Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before he was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail . Prosecutors said deputies never returned fire, and no neighbors or deputies were injured.

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