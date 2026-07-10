NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Fleet Management

Md. police test electric patrol vehicles for frontline use

Hyattsville police are tracking range, charging, call volume and energy use to determine whether EVs can meet daily patrol demands

July 10, 2026 10:23 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Document.jpg

City of Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The Hyattsville Police Department is testing two fully electric patrol vehicles to determine whether they can handle the demands of daily police work.

The department deployed two 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicles to its Patrol Division as part of an electric vehicle pilot program. Officers are using the vehicles during routine shifts while the department collects data on their range, charging needs and performance under different operating conditions.

| VEHICLES WEEK SURVEY: Does your current patrol car measure up?

The department operates a fleet of nearly 70 vehicles used for patrol, investigations, evidence collection, specialized units and administrative duties.

According to the department, the Blazer EVs have an estimated range of 270 to 280 miles per charge and can remain powered for up to 60 hours while stationary without using fuel. The vehicles also produce no emissions during operation and do not require oil changes.

Throughout the pilot, the department is tracking:

  • The type of charger used
  • Battery levels at the beginning and end of each shift
  • Mileage and usage patterns
  • Outside temperatures
  • Whether the vehicle was used for patrol, training or overtime
  • The number of calls handled during each shift
  • Total energy consumption

The findings will help determine whether the department should add more electric vehicles to its patrol fleet.

Hyattsville police also use hybrid vehicles, electric motorcycles and 11 electric bicycles.

The e-bikes allow officers to patrol parks, trails, congested corridors and other areas that can be difficult to reach by car. The department said the bicycles also give officers a more visible and approachable presence while reducing emissions.

The pilot program will focus on whether electric vehicles can reliably support full-time patrol operations before the department makes future fleet purchases.

Trending
Ohio State Capitol building
Officer Safety
Ohio law establishes 15-foot buffer zone around law enforcement
House Bill 20 forbids people from remaining within a 15-foot zone around officers after receiving a warning or if their presence interferes with police actions
July 09, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
ChatGPT Image Jul 9, 2026, 09_58_00 AM.png
Law Enforcement Policies
Do tattoos and nose studs change how the public views police? Police1 readers weigh in
Some argued visible tattoos and nose studs undermine professionalism, while others said modern appearance standards can strengthen community connections
July 09, 2026 10:21 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-07-10 114330.png
Body Camera
BWC shows Ill. 3-year-old hostage fatally wounded in OIS
A man was holding a mother and two children at knifepoint when a Princeton Police sergeant fired shots; the suspect then grabbed the wounded child and fought against officers trying to save him
July 10, 2026 01:27 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
483369322_959853506338631_7187361842308902015_n.jpg
Specialty Vehicles
San Diego approved to deploy new TAC-CAT
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the new device, which is being donated by a group called the San Diego Special Weapons and Tactics Association
July 08, 2026 05:09 PM

Company News
First Defense wipes
Fentanyl Protection
First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe Recognized with 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award
The recognition highlights the wipe’s innovative approach to presumptive fentanyl surface detection and its potential value for professionals working in high-risk safety environments
July 10, 2026 10:42 AM

Electric vehicle implementation for police Fleet Management Patrol Issues Patrol Vehicles Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.