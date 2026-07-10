Md. police test electric patrol vehicles for frontline use

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The Hyattsville Police Department is testing two fully electric patrol vehicles to determine whether they can handle the demands of daily police work.

The department deployed two 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicles to its Patrol Division as part of an electric vehicle pilot program. Officers are using the vehicles during routine shifts while the department collects data on their range, charging needs and performance under different operating conditions.

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The department operates a fleet of nearly 70 vehicles used for patrol, investigations, evidence collection, specialized units and administrative duties.

According to the department, the Blazer EVs have an estimated range of 270 to 280 miles per charge and can remain powered for up to 60 hours while stationary without using fuel. The vehicles also produce no emissions during operation and do not require oil changes.

Throughout the pilot, the department is tracking:



The type of charger used

Battery levels at the beginning and end of each shift

Mileage and usage patterns

Outside temperatures

Whether the vehicle was used for patrol, training or overtime

The number of calls handled during each shift

Total energy consumption

The findings will help determine whether the department should add more electric vehicles to its patrol fleet.

Hyattsville police also use hybrid vehicles, electric motorcycles and 11 electric bicycles.

The e-bikes allow officers to patrol parks, trails, congested corridors and other areas that can be difficult to reach by car. The department said the bicycles also give officers a more visible and approachable presence while reducing emissions.

The pilot program will focus on whether electric vehicles can reliably support full-time patrol operations before the department makes future fleet purchases.