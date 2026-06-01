2 Va. officers shot, K-9 killed during domestic disturbance call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County police officers were critically injured and a police K-9 was killed during a shooting at a home, the agency stated.

Police responded on May 31 after a woman reported that a man known to her had fired shots inside the residence during a domestic disturbance. She told dispatchers she was hiding in an upstairs bedroom while the suspect tried to get inside.

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Uniformed officers entered the home and encountered the suspect, who was armed with a long gun. Police said he fired multiple shots at officers, striking two officers and a police K-9.

The officers and K-9 were taken to medical facilities. The officers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The K-9 died.

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.