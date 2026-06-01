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2 Va. officers shot, K-9 killed during domestic disturbance call

The two Chesterfield County Police were critically wounded after a suspect armed with a long gun opened fire

June 01, 2026 12:21 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Chesterfield County Police Department

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County police officers were critically injured and a police K-9 was killed during a shooting at a home, the agency stated.

Police responded on May 31 after a woman reported that a man known to her had fired shots inside the residence during a domestic disturbance. She told dispatchers she was hiding in an upstairs bedroom while the suspect tried to get inside.

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Uniformed officers entered the home and encountered the suspect, who was armed with a long gun. Police said he fired multiple shots at officers, striking two officers and a police K-9.

The officers and K-9 were taken to medical facilities. The officers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The K-9 died.

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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K-9 Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com