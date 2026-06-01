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Vt. expands survivor benefits for families of first responders who die in line of duty

“Jessica’s Law” is named after Jessica Ebbighausen, whose family was initially ineligible for survivor benefits because she was still in training when she was killed in an on-duty crash

June 01, 2026 01:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Families of first responders killed in the line of duty will now be eligible for Vermont’s state survivor benefits under legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott, WCAX reported.

Known as “Jessica’s Law,” the measure was inspired by the death of 19-year-old Rutland police trainee Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in a crash while responding to a call in 2023. Because she was still in training at the time of her death, her family was not eligible for survivor benefits under existing law.

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The new law extends benefits to the families of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, correctional officers, state social workers and employees of inpatient psychiatric hospitals who die in the line of duty. WCAX reported.

Eligible survivors may receive benefits of up to $85,000.

Supporters said the legislation closes a longstanding gap in protections for families of public safety personnel and other frontline workers.

“We don’t want this law to be used, but it’s there if we need it,” said Rep. Emilie Krasnow, D-South Burlington.

In a statement, the Vermont Police Association called the law an important step for law enforcement officers and their families, saying those who make the ultimate sacrifice in service to others should never be forgotten.

Lawmakers said the measure recognizes the risks first responders face and provides support to families after a line-of-duty death.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com