14-year-old steals Tenn. fire truck, strikes patrol car during police pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 14-year-old is in custody after police said he stole a Nashville Fire Department brush truck, struck a responding patrol vehicle and led officers on a pursuit.

The teen arrived at Nashville Fire Station 35 on Sept. 3 and told firefighters he intended to harm himself before activating a fire alarm and taking the truck, WTVF reported.

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As he drove away, the 14-year-old struck a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department patrol vehicle responding to the station, according to police. Officers pursued the truck along Murfreesboro Pike.

During the pursuit, the truck struck two other vehicles and hit a scooter after its rider jumped off, police said.

Officers deployed multiple sets of spike strips, causing the truck to lose a tire before it stopped near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Una Antioch Pike.

Three adults were hospitalized with minor injuries sustained in the crashes. The teen was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said charges are forthcoming.