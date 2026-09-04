Knife-wielding man fatally shot after charging NYPD officers on Brooklyn Bridge

By Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — NYPD cops shot and killed a man armed with a knife who charged at them on the Brooklyn Bridge after he was found climbing the iconic bridge’s cables Friday, police officials said.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m.

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Members of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit were called to the bridge on a report of a man climbing the cables, officials said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man armed with a knife who charged at them.

At least one shot was fired by police, fatally striking the man, police said.

The man died after he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The NYPD closed the Brooklyn -bound side of the iconic bridge as they investigated.

“Due to ongoing police activity, avoid the vicinity of the Brooklyn -bound Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan,” the NYPD said on X. “Expect delays and use alternate routes.”

This is the knife recovered from the scene. pic.twitter.com/k08wkRq2RM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2026

All lanes were reopened as of 8:30 a.m., cops said.

Early-morning commuters saw a massive amount of police activity on the bridge following the incident.

“All Brooklyn bound lanes closed on the Brooklyn bridge. Helicopters and police boats since 3am for a “police operation”?” X user Gia wrote. “No one knows what’s going on?”

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