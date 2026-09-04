NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
K-9

Ex-Mo. officer gets 15 days in jail in K-9’s death

K-9 Apollo weighed 41.6 pounds when he died, while a second retired police K-9 was found in poor condition at the former Dexter Police Department officer’s home

September 04, 2026 09:39 AM
518317577_1154488653386377_2242885553325178821_n.jpg

Dexter Police Department/Facebook

By Ethan Erickson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

DEXTER, Mo. — A former K-9 police officer in southeast Missouri will serve 15 days in jail in connection with the death of his police dog, found dead in his kennel in what court documents called “starvation and dehydration.”

A second dog, retired from the department, was also found in poor condition at the officer’s home.

Derrick Durrall of the Dexter Police Department found K-9 Apollo dead in his kennel in February 2024, and an initial analysis showed the dog, a Belgian Malinois, weighed 41.6 pounds at his death, down from 67 pounds from his last vet visit just five months earlier, a decrease of nearly 40% of his body weight.

The dog was found to have had pneumonia, common in malnourished dogs, a probable cause statement read.

Photos show that “Apollo’s ribs and vertebrates were protruding from his skin,” according to court documents.

Durall claimed he had not noticed the decline in Apollo’s health.

Durall also cared for retired K-9 Knox, and after Apollo’s death, Knox was found to have “severe heartworms and severely worn teeth.” His weight was down 10 pounds from his last veterinary visit and he was described by a vet as “severely unkempt” and having a foul odor even after being washed five times.

Durall, who had been the department’s K-9 handler since 2020, was initially charged with two felonies, but the charges were amended to just the two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. He was fired by the department.

A Dunkin County judge also ruled that he must pay the department $8,900 in restitution and serve two years of probation.

Dexter is in Stoddard County about 2 1/2 hours south of St. Louis.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Officer Safety
Suspects attack Texas deputy, attempt to take his TASER, choke him with radio cord
The Guadalupe County deputy was responding to a report of a suspected break-in when a man and a woman attacked him
September 02, 2026 12:39 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
poster.jpg
Pursuit
Video: Wash. deputy uses PIT, tackles fleeing robbery suspect
Dash camera video shows the suspect being quickly tackled by the pursuing King County deputy after attempting to flee the vehicle
September 02, 2026 11:55 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Gavel GettyImages-509557490.jpg
Legal
Ore. man accused of murder plot targeting ICE pleads guilty to trying to make Molotov cocktails
The suspect, who allegedly planned to behead ICE agents, faced multiple charges, but all but the two destructive-device charges were dismissed due to his guilty plea
September 02, 2026 04:48 PM
hqdefault.jpg
Investigations
Video: Laser forces Colo. State Patrol crew to abort landing
The plane was inbound when the beam hit the aircraft, according to a statement from the CSP; the crew aborted the landing and circled to find the source
September 02, 2026 05:06 PM

© 2026 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Visit www.stltoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
firstnet-logo-vector.png
Communications
Vision FirstNet Users Summit Delivers Opportunity to Connect, Learn and Shape the Future of Public Safety Communications
Registration Closes Soon for September 14–16 Gathering of Public Safety and FirstNet Communications Leaders
September 01, 2026 04:20 PM

K-9 Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs