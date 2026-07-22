Ky. police chief placed on leave after being charged with DUI

By Christopher Leach

Lexington Herald-Leader

LANCASTER Ky. — A Kentucky police chief has been charged with DUI after he hit a fence in Pulaski County, according to court records.

Ryan Hughes, 41, is charged with DUI and first-degree criminal mischief. He is the police chief of the Lancaster Police Department in Garrard County.

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A citation for Hughes says he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 27 and Cooperative Way in Somerset on July 17. The collision set his Mercedes-Benz GLC Class on fire, and a nearby bystander helped rescue Hughes from the burning vehicle.

The bystander called 911 and reported that Hughes may have been under the influence. Court documents say police noticed that Hughes smelled like alcohol, had glossy bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech when they arrived at the scene.

Hughes also told police he had a few drinks about one hour before he started driving his vehicle, according to court documents.

Hughes was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries sustained in the crash. Court documents say he refused to voluntarily take a blood test, so police had to get a search warrant to draw his blood.

Results from the blood test are pending, according to court documents. Hughes took the test without incident after the search warrant was signed by a judge.

Court documents say police did not arrest Hughes because an officer did not want to prolong his need for medical care. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court Aug. 10.

Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney said Hughes has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the collision continues.

“We take these matters seriously, will follow all policy and procedures as well as the law to ensure a thorough, fair and just process for all parties,” Gaffney said in a Facebook post.

Court documents say the crash caused more than $500 in damage to the fence, which makes Hughes’ criminal mischief charge a Class D felony. A person convicted of a Class D felony in Kentucky could spend one to five years in prison, according to Kentucky law.

If Hughes repairs or replaces the fence, pays full restitution for the damage or participates in court-ordered community service prior to trial, the felony charged could be amended to a Class B misdemeanor, according to Kentucky law.

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