Mass. PD chief allows team-spirited uniform change leading up to Super Bowl

MAYNARD, Mass. — A Massachusetts police chief has authorized a temporary change in uniform policy leading up to Super Bowl LX, a special order states.

“All sworn personnel may wear a New England Patriots winter hat in place of the standard department-issued winter hat while on duty,” the order from Maynard Police Chief Christopher J. Troiano says. “In addition, all civilian personnel are authorized to wear New England Patriots shirts or sweatshirts during this period.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

The Jan. 26 order specifies that while the uniform change takes effect “immediately,” Patriots gear will only be allowed until 7 a.m. on Feb. 9.

“Personnel are reminded that all other uniform and appearance standards remain in effect. Go Pats!” the order reads.

To further show support for the Patriots, the city of Maynard’s Select Board voted unanimously on Feb. 3 to temporarily change the name of “Maynard” to “Mayenard” in honor of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. A police patch image shows the new name with a Patriots logo in the center. The name change is only in effect for Super Bowl Sunday.